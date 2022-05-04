Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa reportedly in the works for August 20th UFC event

A matchup between middleweight stars Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa is reportedly in the works.

Brazilian news outlet Combate recently reported that the one-time title challenger Costa and former middleweight champion Rockhold have verbally agreed to a matchup set for an unannounced UFC card on August 20.

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media BREAKING: The UFC are planning Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold for the UFC’s event on August 20th.

[per Combate]

Right now, though, it's still unclear whether the planned matchup will take place in the main event of a Fight Night or on the main card of a pay-per-view. Furthermore, there's no information on whether the fight will be contested in the middleweight or light heavyweight division.

The development indicates that Rockhold got his wish. The former middleweight titleholder has repeatedly challenged Costa in the past and even took a dig at his weight management issues. Appearing on The MMA Hour, Rockhold said:

"[Fighting Costa is] an option, it’s a very viable option. So, as long as terms are met, you know, we could have a dance. I’m not here to fight f***ing cheaters. So, if the weight is met, unless too much wine is consumed, you never know. Weight has to be met, weight has to be met. There’s too many f***ing weak-a** people trying to get advantages upon the game. And I’ve lost, I’ve killed myself to make weight and do things right. And can’t say the same for the rest of them."

Nonetheless, Rockhold said he's willing to explore his other options. The 37-year-old previously told MMA Fighting that he's open to fighting Darren Till or Jack Hermansson if Costa is unavailable.

Paulo Costa wasn't excited to face Luke Rockhold earlier

On the flipside, Paulo Costa doesn't appear to share Luke Rockhold's excitement for a potential fight. In an interview with Ag Fight, 'Borrachinha' revealed that the UFC offered him a match against the former champion, but the Brazilian was not too thrilled about the possibility. He said:

"Luke Rockhold has shown an interest in fighting me, but he’s not ranked. I don’t know if that would be the best option. That’s unfortunate, because if he were ranked, that would be a great fight. I don’t think it’s too smart to fight someone who’s not ranked."

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Luke RockOLD Too old retired fighter out of the fucking ranking . Shut up fragile chin Luke RockOLD Too old retired fighter out of the fucking ranking . Shut up fragile chin https://t.co/dzmXulfdk2

Rockhold was removed from the middleweight rankings due to his long period of inactivity. The last time he fought was at UFC 239 in 2019.

