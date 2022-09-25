"It almost certainly means they aren't going to pay them"- Luke Thomas says UFC was aware of how Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock' shoe deal wouldn't benefit fighters

Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock' deal with the UFC has been a hot topic of controversy due to its exploitative nature. CBS Sports' Luke Thomas claims the UFC couldn't possibly have been unaware of the kind of controversy the deal would generate.

Like many others from the world of combat sports, Thomas did not attempt to hide his contempt for the collaboration. The veteran journalist also claimed that the UFC knew the deal wouldn't pay fighters and just hoped to get away with it. Thomas recently said on his YouTube channel:

"I cannot stand it when companies, entities enter the combat sports space and they just lavish the fighters with praise. Almost with these religious tones. Anytime you see a company just shower fighters with praise, it almost certainly means they aren't going to pay them very much.

I mean, imagine this - You have an apparel deal where you don't have to pay the people who are wearing the apparel? You mean to tell me you signed this deal without really knowing this would happen?"

Watch the clip below:

Dwayne Johnson signed a multi-year footwear sponsorship deal with the UFC earlier this year. Both parties have come under severe criticism as UFC fighters, the athletes sporting the apparel, won't get a cut out of the deal.

Deleted footage of Nate Diaz slamming 'Project Rock' shoes

Several fighters have openly criticized the exploitative 'Project Rock' sponsorship deal between the UFC and Dwayne Johnson. Nate Diaz, one of the most forthright fighters in history, also expressed his contempt for the shoes in the lead-up to his last UFC fight.

Diaz exhausted his UFC contract with a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Given the sponsorship deal, Diaz was made to wear the 'Project Rock' shoes at the weigh-in and press conference leading up to the event.

The outspoken Stockton slugger openly slammed the shoes during an interview with Megan Olivi, footage of which was later removed from the official ESPN video. Putting one shoe on display, Diaz said:

“These shoes f***ing suck! Look at these shoes. They made me put this sh** on. F*** these shoes!”

Watch the clip below:

