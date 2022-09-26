"Hoping people will talk about that and forget about mine" - Mackenzie Dern jokes she was relieved when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds

Mackenzie Dern jokingly said that she was relieved when UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his scheduled bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Dern was in attendance to witness Nate Diaz's last contracted UFC fight. Whilst he was originally scheduled to face 'Borz', Chimaev's weight miss forced a frantic reshuffle of the fight card. The Chechen-born Swede received the brunt of the criticism from the MMA community.

Mackenzie Dern, meanwhile, is scheduled to face Yan Xiaonan this weekend at UFC Vegas 61. While previewing her upcoming headliner, Dern harked back to the time when she missed weight by seven pounds for her fight against Amanda Cooper at UFC 224.

While the fight continued as a catchweight bout, Dern was fined 30% of her purse. Speaking with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Dern claimed that she was relieved when Chimaev missed weight by more than she did at UFC 279.

"After seeing like, Chimaev not make weight more than mine, I was like, 'Phew!' Okay, that beat my record. Hoping people will talk about that and just forget about mine."

Watch the interview below:

How many times has Mackenzie Dern missed weight in her professional MMA career?

Mackenzie Dern's next assignment inside the octagon will be against Chinese martial artist Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61. The Brazilian is coming off a split decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273.

The former No.1-ranked IBJJF competitor had some trouble early in her career making weight. For her scheduled fight against Montana De La Rosa at Legacy FC 61, Dern missed weight by 2.8 pounds and the fight proceeded as a catchweight bout.

In her next fight against Katherine Roy at LFA 6 (Legacy Fighting Alliance), Mackenzie Dern missed weight by four pounds and had to forfeit 20% of her purse as a penalty.

Her second outing under the UFC banner was overshadowed when she missed weight by a whopping seven pounds against Amanda Cooper. She was penalized 30% of her fight purse. She won the fight by submission in the first round.

