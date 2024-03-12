“Made a bad decision and paid for it” - Gilbert Burns offers “no excuses” in response to devastating KO loss at UFC 299

Gilbert Burns recently opened up about his devastating third-round knockout loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 this past Saturday.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger was looking to get back into title contention and looked good throughout the fight, but the surging welterweight contender found success later in the fight and took advantage of an opening in the third round.

'Durinho' took to his Instagram account to provide an update to his fans and mentioned that he believed he was well prepared but paid the price for a costly mistake. He wrote:

"Felt great in there! Put on a great training camp and a good strategy, unfortunately it’s the fight game made a bad decision and paid for it! And I was very happy to be in there! Shoutout to Jack Della on a great win! No excuses, just grateful to God, for my family, my team, my friends, my sponsors, supporters and to all the fans. Time to rest and spend quality time with my family. See you guys soon!"

The loss extended Burns' losing skid to two consecutive losses, so it will be interesting to see who the promotion matches him up with next as he looks to climb back up the rankings and back into title contention at 170 pounds.

What is Gilbert Burns' ranking following UFC 299?

Gilbert Burns experienced another setback this past Saturday at UFC 299 as he was caught with a perfectly timed knee and lost a third-round knockout to Jack Della Maddalena.

Burns came into the fight as the No. 4 ranked UFC welterweight, looking to improve and defend his ranking against then No. 11 ranked Della Maddalena. Their fight resulted in a big shakeup in the welterweight rankings as the Brazilian fell two spots to No. 6, while the Australian climbed six spots to No. 5 in the rankings.

Tweet regarding updated UFC welterweight rankings [Image courtesy: @JohnMorgan_MMA - X]