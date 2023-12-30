“Made me a better woman” - Cris Cyborg reflects on KO loss to Amanda Nunes on 5th anniversary of fight, names next potential opponent

Cris Cyborg revisited her knockout defeat against Amanda Nunes on their fight's fifth anniversary. Additionally, the MMA great indicated whom she could potentially face in her next matchup.

At UFC 232 on Dec. 29, 2018, the then-UFC women's featherweight champion Cyborg suffered a first-round KO loss against then-UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Nunes thereby captured the UFC women's featherweight title, becoming the first female two-division UFC champion. 'The Lioness' later won six bouts and lost just once, with all of them transpiring in the UFC, before retiring from MMA in June 2023.

Watch the knockout below:

Meanwhile, after her fight against Nunes, Cris Cyborg competed just once in the UFC and then moved to the Bellator MMA organization. She's won seven consecutive matchups, including one in the UFC and six under the Bellator banner.

Harking back to her KO defeat at the hands of Nunes, Cyborg has now put forth a tweet, wherein she credited the setback for making her a better person and fighter. The Brazilian-American MMA icon alluded that she'd been on an unbeaten streak for around 14 years before the upset defeat.

Furthermore, Cyborg indicated that she hasn't lost in the past five years. She implied that she'd like to fight PFL MMA star Kayla Harrison next. The 38-year-old tweeted that the Nunes rematch should've taken place but didn't, however, her matchup against Harrison should materialize. She tweeted:

"5 years goes so fast. This fight made me a better woman and a better fighter. Sometimes to be YOUR best YOU have to lose. 14 years undefeated. 1 minute car crash. 5 years undefeated since. Fans and the sport deserved #CyborgNunes2 Let’s give em #CyborgHarrison next!"

PFL founder eyeing alternative to a potential Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison fight

Presently, Cris Cyborg holds the Bellator women's featherweight title, whereas Kayla Harrison is the 2019 and 2021 PFL women's lightweight tournament champion. Harrison suffered her first professional MMA defeat in her lightweight trilogy fight against Larissa Pacheco, losing via unanimous decision at PFL 10 in November 2022.

Regardless, Harrison made a triumphant comeback, beating Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision in a 150-pound catchweight bout at PFL 10 in November 2023. During her post-fight interview, she referenced the PFL's acquisition of Bellator MMA in 2023 and called out Cyborg for a super-fight. The latter replied on X and seemed open to the matchup.

However, as reported by Mike Bohn, PFL founder Donn Davis has asserted that current PFL women's lightweight champion Pacheco will likely fight Cyborg next. Apparently, that's because the PFL intends to put forth a champion vs. champion fight.

Cris Cyborg weighed in on the reports and jibed at the PFL for purportedly refraining from booking the long-awaited dream matchup between her and Harrison. The legendary KO artist tweeted:

"Lots of plans being made and announced. I have not had any contact with anyone from the @PFLMMA since news of the purchase. @DonnDavisPFL @PeteMurrayPFL One thing I will control is how my career finishes."

