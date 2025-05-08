Magomed Ankalaev claims responsibility for hacking Alex Pereira's X account with fight callout: "I'm waiting for you"

Alex Pereira's X handle was recently hacked by some individuals. In light of this event, his rival, Magomed Ankalaev, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, claimed responsibility for hacking the Brazilian's social media account.

Using Pereira's X handle, a post was shared expressing dissatisfaction with the UFC and hinting at a possible retirement. However, shortly after this post, Pereira clarified the comments made from his account in a video shared on his Instagram, stating:

"Well, everyone, I've received tons of messages. Getting messages from everyone who saw a post from my Twitter. I didn't even know about it, I was hacked. It's been a while since I've posted anything, you guys see, but I was hacked, and I'll resolve it. I didn't even know what was going on. I have a great relationship with the UFC. People like to do bad things, that's that. Chama!"

Ankalaev, who has frequently taken jabs at Pereira for over a year, mocked the former UFC light heavyweight champion once again and said:

"It was me I hacked his account Don’t worry, Alex. I’m waiting for you. 😊"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Renato Moicano discusses Alex Pereira's alleged dip in popularity after UFC 313

In just two years, Alex Pereira held championship titles in both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, which led to his rapid rise in popularity. However, in his last fight at UFC 313, 'Poatan' suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Magomed Ankalaev, losing his light heavyweight title.

During a discussion on the Show Me The Money podcast, Renato Moicano revealed that Pereira's viewership and engagement on his YouTube channel significantly declined after UFC 313, saying:

"Go to Poatan's YouTube channel and then you check the numbers, my brother... Before the fight against Ankalaev, [Pereira] was f**king doing huge numbers. His last four days, he's making little views on his YouTube channel... Before when he was champ, even if he doesn't have a fight, [he got] huge numbers. Yeah, crazy momentum. I just think people love a champion and the numbers show."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Alex Pereira below (26:27):

