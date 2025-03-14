Magomed Ankalaev disses "steroid machine" Jon Jones in fiery social media post, urges 'Bones' to fight Tom Aspinall next

Magomed Ankalaev has taken a jibe at MMA legend Jon Jones in a fiery social media post. The Dagestani combatant also suggested that Jones should fight Tom Aspinall next.

Ankalaev is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion after defeating Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 earlier this month.

Jones, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is the current UFC heavyweight champion. For several months, fans have been campaigning for Jones to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Aspinall in a title unification fight.

Jones holds the record for the most title defenses in the UFC light heavyweight division and most UFC title defenses irrespective of weight class. He recently tweeted about having more title defenses on his résumé (at light heavyweight and heavyweight combined) than all other current male UFC champions combined.

Ankalaev clapped back at Jones by alluding to the American fighter's history of failed steroid/PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) tests, indicating that the other champions were clean and Jones' achievements were marred by his alleged PED usage.

Ankalaev has now renewed his attack against Jones. Taking to X, the newly crowned UFC light heavyweight kingpin alluded to how Jones and Pereira had often hinted at possibly clashing in a super-fight at heavyweight. Insinuating that he'd spoiled Jones' plans by defeating 'Poatan', Ankalaev implied that 'Bones' currently has no option but to fight Aspinall next:

"Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running"

In one tweet, Ankalaev referred to himself by his nickname 'Big Ank' and utilized an emoji to indicate that he was on good terms with 'Big Tom' (believed to be a reference to Tom Aspinall). Reaffirming his belief that Jones was evading a potential fight against Aspinall, Ankalaev urged him to fight the Englishman.

Ankalaev also responded to a 2024 tweet by Jones wherein the latter had scoffed at the possibility of fighting Aspinall. Citing that old tweet, Ankalaev wrote:

"BIG ANK TIME stop running"

Check out screenshots of Ankalaev's tweets towards Jones below:

Screenshots of tweets

Magomed Ankalaev comments on potential fight against Jon Jones

Presently, the UFC appears likely to book an immediate title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira. UFC head honcho Dana White hinted at it during the UFC 313 post-fight press conference.

Also, during his UFC 313 post-fight press conference segment, Ankalaev seemed to suggest that he'd have defeated Jon Jones if he'd faced the American when the latter was competing in the light heavyweight division back in the day. When asked about the hypothetical matchup between himself and Jones, Ankalaev stated:

"I think I could back then in the time. If I was in the same time fighting as Jon Jones was, I think -- I don't see why not."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments (16:19):

