Magomed Ankalaev issues bold challenge to "chicken" Jon Jones, fans react: "First negative buys PPV"

By Safeer M S
Modified Mar 21, 2025 14:49 GMT
Magomed Ankalaev (Left) and Jon Jones (Right)
Magomed Ankalaev (Left) and Jon Jones (Right) [Image Source - Getty]

Magomed Ankalaev's social media style has made many question whether it's the light heavyweight champion or his manager Ali Abdelaziz behind it. Nevertheless, Ankalaev's recent post targeting Jon Jones has gotten the fight fans engaged.

Before Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira, a super fight between Jon Jones and 'Poatan' was a possibility. Ankalaev's victory at UFC 313 has now made Tom Aspinall the only logical opponent for 'Bones' to fight.

With Jones seemingly against the idea of fighting Aspinall, Ankalaev dropped a bold challenge to the UFC heavyweight champion:

"Johnny chicken bones don’t want to fight big TOM come back to light , heavy division and fight big ANK stop running," Ankalaev wrote.
In addition to the words, the post also featured an altered picture of Jones' face on that of a duck, alluding to the American 'ducking' Aspinall.

The caption on the image read:

"Tom Aspinall...hasn't proven anything. He hasn't done anything."
Screenshot of the tweet [Image Source: @AnkalaevM on X)
Screenshot of the tweet [Image Source: @AnkalaevM on X)

The post was a field day for fight fans, who made hilarious statements in the comments section.

One fan sided with the UFC heavyweight champion, writing:

"Jon Jones is a better fighter than Tom Aspinall."

Another alluded to Ali Abdelaziz likely being behind Magomed Ankalaev's social media channels, commenting:

"Rare Ali W"

A fan trolled Jones, saying:

"Jones ducking got so ridiculous"

One fan seemingly trolled Ankalaev, stating:

"First negative buys ppv"

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: @AnkalaevM on X)
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: @AnkalaevM on X)

Magomed Ankalaev urges Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall

Soon after his title triumph, Magomed Ankalaev began to criticize Jon Jones. Just days after he became light heavyweight champion, Ankalaev levied doping accusations against 'Bones', urging him to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

The light heavyweight kingpin made a post hinting his allegiance to Aspinall and even dug up Jones' past words expressing disinterest in fighting the British fighter.

Screenshot of the tweet [Image Source: @AnkalaevM on X)
Screenshot of the tweet [Image Source: @AnkalaevM on X)

Despite Jones' disinterest, UFC CEO Dana White has been vocal about his desire to make the fight happen.

But 'Bones' isn't without supporters when it comes to his apparent stance on holding out for a signifcant sum of money for the bout.

Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson recently stated on the JAXXON Podcast that $35 million would be the right payday for Jones to fight Aspinall.

