Magomed Ankalaev issues ice-cold warning as Alex Pereira is seen dancing at sponsor's birthday bash

Magomed Ankalaev seems intent on quickly rematching Alex Pereira after his title triumph at UFC 313. The UFC light heavyweight champion didn't mince words after 'Poatan' spent time in Monaco for David Natroshvili's 48th birthday.

Natroshvili is the CEO of SPRIBE, which sponsors Pereira and other UFC stars like interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker, and bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

The Brazilian fighter recently shared a dance video featuring himself, his coach Plinio Cruz, Walker, and crossover boxer Jully Poca vibing to 'Poatan's' signature dance moves. Reacting to the video, Ankalaev wrote:

"Keep dancing, I will keep training and I will keep winning. I already beat these two guys but I think Johnny is still a little bit sleeping, but good guys"

Ankalaev fought Walker twice, at UFC 294 and UFC Vegas 84. The first fight ended in a no contest after the Russian fighter landed an illegal knee. In the second fight, the 31-year-old secured a knockout victory.

Ankalaev's active social media presence, which contrasts with his calm demeanor, has raised concerns about the authenticity of his social media antics. Many believe his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is the mastermind behind it.

Magomed Ankalaev reveals timeline for Alex Pereira rematch

After Alex Pereira lost the middleweight title at UFC 313 to Magomed Ankalaev, CEO Dana White hinted a rematch is possibly next. Pereira and Ankalaev also shared a similar sentiment.

Targeting an August octagon return, Ankalaev wrote on X:

"August, but please #noVaseline"

Ankalaev also disclosed that he's accepted a date for the rematch and is eager to get a finish when they lock horns again.

"I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour #BigANK"

