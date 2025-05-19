Magomed Ankalaev puts Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka on blast while prowling for his next challenger

Newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is not pleased. He recently took to X to air out his frustrations with Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, both former champions with whom he is strongly linked. Eager to be an active champion and defend his title, he accused the two of avoiding him.

An immediate rematch between him and Pereira was expected to take place, and still is. However, there appears to be some miscommunication between 'Poatan' and the UFC regarding an agreeable date. Meanwhile, Procházka is currently prioritizing his education over MMA. Ankalaev wrote:

"Alex Pereira don't want the Ank anymore. Let's him alone because I'm not a bully: Fake ninja he said he have to go back to school because he cannot read @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 give me some fish."

There are reports alleging that Pereira and the UFC had a disagreement about when the rematch with Ankalaev will take place. Apparently, both Ankalaev and the UFC want to book the bout sooner than Pereira is willing to accept, leading to a X tirade that the Brazilian claimed was due to being hacked.

Some, though, doubt Pereira's claims, as most account hacks are tied to cryptocurrency scams, not bizarre tweets aimed at the UFC brass. Meanwhile, Procházka is currently studying for an exam at the Protective Service Secondary Academy, which led to Ankalaev erroneously referring to him as a 'fake ninja.'

Procházka, though, espouses values based on the Bushidō code of moral conduct adopted by samurai, not ninja. Regardless, Ankalaev isn't the only fighter to have taken aim at Procházka's code of conduct.

Magomed Ankalaev hasn't lost since his UFC debut

Before he was known to mainstream audiences, Magomed Ankalaev was an undefeated prospect in the Russian regional scene. He made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 172 in 2018, where he lost via submission to Paul Craig after dominating him for most of the fight. Though since then, he has not tasted defeat.

Check out Magomed Ankalaev knocking out Johnny Walker in their UFC Vegas 84 rematch:

Ankalaev went on a tear, winning nine consecutive fights, before a draw against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282 and a no-contest against Johnny Walker at UFC 294 semi-blemished his record.

Fortunately for him, he rebounded with a three-fight win streak, culminating in a light heavyweight title win to cap off his 15-fight unbeaten streak.

