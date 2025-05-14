Magomed Ankalaev's manager gets 100% real about Alex Pereira's alleged X account hack: "They call him 'Hackalaev' now"

Magomed Ankalaev's manager recently shared his honest thoughts on Alex Pereira's X account allegedly being hacked. Pereira's account was allegedly hacked, which saw a post criticizing the UFC and noting that he was considering the idea of not fighting anymore.

After the X post gained attention, 'Poatan' posted a video on Instagram claiming his account was hacked and he wasn't aware of the aforementioned post because he hadn't used X in quite some time. The hacking allegations were met with a mixed response as many, including former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, weren't convinced that the Brazilian's account was hacked.

Appearing on Submission Radio, Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, joked that his client, the UFC light heavyweight champion, who is very tech-savvy and has earned a new nickname as a result, was the culprit who hacked Pereira's account. Abdelaziz quipped:

"I think Alex, maybe he have some injury or have some obligation. He has not been training and we've seen him, his account was hacked and I truly believe Ankalaev hacked his account. I think Ankalaev, he's tech savvy... I believe so, I'm serious, I think he did. They call him 'Hackalaev' now."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments regarding Magomed Ankalaev below (18:36):

Ali Abdelaziz says Alex Pereira is only worthy challenger for Magomed Ankalaev

Ali Abdelaziz believes Alex Pereira is the only worthy challenger for Magomed Ankalaev. In the aforementioned Submission Radio appearance, Abdelaziz mentioned that he thinks 'Poatan' deserves an immediate title shot, especially for what he accomplished during his impressive title reign.

"I think Alex, he deserve it. I don't think anybody else deserve [a title shot]. I think he deserve it more because the amount of work he did and he was a great champion, can't take this away from him... He's the only guy that can honestly give Ankalaev a challenge. I don't think anybody else in the division can give Ankalaev a challenge." [19:28]

Check out the official judges' scorecards for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below:

Expand Tweet

