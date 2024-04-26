"Make or break moment" - Fans react as Dominick Reyes gears up to take on light heavyweight vet at UFC Louisville

Dominick Reyes has his return fight to the octagon locked in for this summer and fans are already talking.

UFC Louisville transpires on June 8 and the fistic fireworks emanate from the KFC YUM! Center. The card continues to take shape in the weeks leading in and one of the announced matchups pits a ranked 205-pounder against an individual looking to break his way into the rankings.

Dustin Jacoby tests skills with the number 14 ranked UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes and several people on X had their say on the bout announcement courtesy of @BigMarcel24.

"Make or break moment for Dom. Jacoby is not an easy fight."

"Fight makes a lot of sense for both."

"First clean strike probably wins"

Dominick Reyes and getting back to the win column

34-year-old Dominick Reyes returns to the cage for the first time in over a year and a half to fight Dustin Jacoby. This is a contest that some are calling a bit of a do-or-die moment for the UFC career of Dominick Reyes.

Reyes is now on a four-fight losing skid after initially being an undefeated mixed martial artist who punched his ticket to a title shot.

The first loss during this run came in a contest where the verdict of the judges' scorecards is still disputed by many to this day. 'The Devastator' fell short to Jon Jones via unanimous decision in Reyes' first bid at light heavyweight gold in the company at UFC 247 in February 2020.

The California native then competed for the vacant light heavyweight belt in his next outing but was halted in the second round by way of Polish power. Jan Blachowicz put the second loss on Reyes' overall pro-MMA record at UFC 253 during their contest in September of that year.

The following calendar year was no better for Reyes as he was finished with strikes again by future light heavyweight UFC titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The highlight reel finish went down in their UFC Fight Night main event in May 2021.

Reyes' last fight, as of this writing, took place against Ryan Spann and the former again found himself on the wrong end of a striking-based finish. This UFC 281 clash saw Reyes get dropped 80 seconds into their November 2022 contest.

Reyes has a chance to change the narrative of his career around and reignite the sentiments of people who saw him as an exciting, surging presence at 205 pounds in the UFC.