“Make him miss oxygen” - Gilbert Burns, John Wayne Parr come in support of Mikey Musumeci against Sneako

2024 might be the year we'll see a new version of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci - the birth of 'Mean Mikey'. As of recent Instagram posts, the usually mild-mannered and soft-spoken 'Darth Rigatoni' has been uploading his 'Mikey Rants' videos where he provides slightly scathing takes on recent issues in and out of the jiu-jitsu world.

His latest post, in our opinion, is his most scathing one yet. It was an actual callout of someone for a mixed martial arts fight. We never thought we'd see the day we'd see Musumeci - one of the nicest athletes in history - challenge someone to a full-contact fight.

This might be for a noble reason, as Musumeci called out a certain influencer/streamer, Sneako, who has repeatedly bashed and disrespected Musumeci and the sport of jiu-jitsu. Musumeci, who calls himself a 'jiu-jitsu nerd' and abhors bullies of every kind, seemed intent on standing up for the nerds this time.

Here's his call-out:

Fellow combat athletes and fans alike are chiming in on Musumeci's intense callout:

Comments on Mikey Musumeciäs callout of Sneako

MMA icon and Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Gilbert Burns came out looking for Sneako to rear his head:

"Where you at @sneako ???"

Former ONE Muay Thai star and Aussie sports icon John Wayne Parr had the perfect gameplan for 'Darth Rigatoni':

"Ha ha make him miss oxygen 😴"

UFC fighter Vanessa Demopoulos is also standing up for those who get bullied:

"Take his LUNCH MONEY 🔥🔥"

@adamduthiefitness had the perfect assessment of what will happen to Sneako if he ever does go against Musumeci in an MMA fight:

"Sneako gonna need a knee brace"

What did Sneako say to draw the ire of Mikey Musumeci?

To piss someone who is an angel like Mikey Musumeci off, you have to be on a different level of offense. Sneako has made a living for his brash, outspoken, and, at times, borderline offensive takes, which somehow draw the ire of many people online.

The social media influencer reacted to a clip of Musumeci’s victory over MMA and grappling legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15. Needless today, it ruffled a lot of feathers with the unsavory comments that came from Sneako's mouth:

“Jiu-jitsu is for autistic people,” he said.

Sneako doubled down by mocking how Mikey Musumeci speaks, adding:

“He looks like Mark Zuckerberg. He shouldn’t be winning.”

Watch Sneako's controversial video below, which also garnered a strong reaction from BJJ legend Tom De Blass: