"Makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up" - Tom Aspinall names potential fight that has left him "incredibly motivated"  

Tom Aspinall has not fought since his disastrous loss to Curtis Blaydes last year due to a knee injury. Prior to the defeat, the Englishman was on a five-fight win streak under the UFC banner and well on his way to a potential title shot. The setback, however, didn't stop him, and he's now scheduled to return.

At UFC Fight Night 224 this coming Saturday, he will take on Marcin Tybura, who is currently riding the wave of a two-fight win streak. Ahead of his return bout, Aspinall took part in an interview with TNT Sports, during which he spoke about the difficult decisions he's had to make in pursuit of greatness and, specifically, a fight with Jon Jones.

UFC on TNT Sports @ufcontnt



@AspinallMMA says a 'chance' at fighting Jon Jones has left him more motivated than ever



To be the best, you've got to beat the best

Friends, he said, who distract him from the discipline he must adhere to in order to reach the pinnacle of mixed martial arts are not people he welcomes in his close circle anymore.

Furthermore, the prospect of a matchup with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones excites him greatly:

"Mate, I've got a chance of fighting Jon Jones. Like, that literally makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. I have the chance of fighting the best ever. I'm not saying it's going to happen. I'm saying I have a chance, and if that doesn't motivate you, what else is going to?"

It is worth noting that UFC president Dana White recently touched on the potential of Tom Aspinall facing the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, which is scheduled for UFC 295.

But for the bout between Aspinall and Jones to happen, both men must first win the fights they're currently scheduled for.

What was the beef between Tom Aspinall and Conor McGregor?

In terms of personality, Tom Aspinall is arguably among the least problematic fighters on the UFC roster. However, even that didn't spare him from Conor McGregor's wrath...

Months ago, the Englishman expressed, during an interview, that there are other matchups he is more interested in watching over a Conor McGregor fight.

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang



Holy shit! This guy is unhinged. Aspinall only said he doesn't care abt his fight with Chandler and that there's plenty of other more exciting fights

This caused 'The Notorious' to threaten the UFC heavyweight. He claimed he'd sever his deal with Gym King and starve him to death before referring to him as a "mush potato head."

While Aspinall initially poked fun at the situation, he eventually issued an apology, saying he didn't want any issues with McGregor.