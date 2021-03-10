Islam Makhachev ready to settle unfinished business with Rafael dos Anjos in July

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev is ready to settle the lingering unfinished business he has with Rafael dos Anjos this summer.

The two men have been destined to square off for a while now, with their encounter initially being scheduled for UFC 254. After RDA pulled out because of a positive COVID-19 test, the fight was pushed back to the main event of the November 14th Fight Night, only for a staph infection to rule Makhachev out of that one.

Makhachev got back on the winning trail with a nice submission win over Drew Dober this past weekend at UFC 259. On the other hand, Rafael dos Anjos hasn’t fought since November, when he was able to grind out a split decision win over Paul Felder, who replaced Makhachev on short notice.

Makhachev's rise

Makhachev has a plan in mind for when he wants the fight to happen.

Hey @RdosAnjosMMA if you don’t like all this hype around me, let’s finish our business in July @ufc — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 10, 2021

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos is a fascinating individual as he’s regularly used by the UFC as a benchmark for success at either welterweight or lightweight. If someone can get past the talented Brazilian, it's a pretty clear sign they’re on their way to some big things.

Makhachev may or may not be ready to challenge the elite guys at 155 lbs but the fact that he wants to take on RDA is a clear indication of his lofty ambitions in the promotion.

His skills were on display in his victory against Drew Dober, but there are levels to this game, especially in the lightweight division.

The winner between the two is not guaranteed a title shot, but it will get them much closer to the belt.