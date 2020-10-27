Did Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager just hint that he may not be retired yet?

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the mixed martial arts fraternity when he announced his retirement at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round by the way of a triangle choke and announced his decision to the world in the post-fight interview.

While accolades poured in from all corners, Khabib’s retirement has left a void at the top of the UFC lightweight division. As of now, we are yet to know the latest development on who will be given the opportunity to fight for the vacant title belt.

However, there might just have been an interesting development in this regard.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long time manager Ali Abdelaziz tweeted out a curious reply that seems to suggest that the fighter may actually not be retired.

While replying to a tweet stating that Khabib isn't eligible to be listed in the pound for pound rankings due to his retirement, Ali Abdelaziz replied stating ‘This is what you think’.

This is what do you think 😜 https://t.co/eV7MWYyWhS — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 27, 2020

It is imperative we note that just like his client, Ali Abdelaziz is not known for being cryptic and hardly ever minces his words.

This cryptic tweet, therefore, could be nothing more than the CEO of Dominance MMA playing around.

Advertisement

It may be the case that Ali was alluding to the opinion shared by the user that Khabib is no longer eligible to be considered for the pound-for-pound UFC rankings since he's retired. He could also aiming his reply at the assertion that the pound-for-pound list 'means nothing'.

However, there is also a chance Ali may be referring to the part which stated that Khabib had retired from mixed martial arts.

In either case, while the exact intent of his comment remains unknown, MMA fans could revel in the possibility of the undefeated 'Eagle' continuing to fight on in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the top at UFC 254

Earlier in the week, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA after winning the UFC 254 main event.

A visibly emotional Khabib stated that his bout against Justin Gaethje was his last in the UFC as he did not wish to step inside the Octagon again without his recently departed father.

He also stated that he had promised his mother that this will be his last fight, as she did not want to see him fight without his father at his side.

Khabib had lost his father and lifelong coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July this year after complications arising from COVID-19.