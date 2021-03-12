Manel Kape claims that he's a better football player than Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC flyweight Manel Kape may not be competing in the lightweight division, but believes he's a better football player than Khabib Nurmagomedov. When asked about who would win in a one-on-one stand-off between the two, this is what the 27-year old Angolan had to say:

Of course me, I'am a better player. It's not the knowledge. Football has two things. He (Khabib) knows the rules and the dates. Of course I know who wins the champion league, but I don't know the dates. He has the knowledge, the fan knowledge. I'am not a fan. I'am a player, you know?

Here is a clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Manel Kape discussing football. Take a look!

.@TeamKhabib names every Champions League winner since 2005 😳👏 pic.twitter.com/nnIvw2Ox8Y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 4, 2021

Born in his hometown of Luanda, Angola, Manel Kape made his UFC debut on February 6th, 2021. Considered to be one of the top up-and-coming talents in the division, 'Starboy' is also the former RIZIN bantamweight champion. After having two of his possible debut fights scrapped, Kape would receive his highly-anticipated call from the promotion after a long layoff from fighting. Shifting base from his training base in Thailand, the coastal African native moved to the American Kickboxing Academy headquarters in San Jose, California. Manel Kape now shuffles between training at the AKA and the UFC Performance Institute while working towards his spot to title contention.

How has Manel Kape done so far in the UFC?

Following a eight-month hiatus from the sport, Manel Kape faced his biggest challenge yet against 30-year old contender - Alexandre Pantoja. Going the full-quota of fifteen minutes, Kape secured a unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian. Now, Manel Kape is slated to face Matheus Nicolau at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad in what is expected to be another sought-after exhibition for the upcoming African star.

Manel Kape steps in for Tagir Ulanbekov to fight Matheus Nicolau at March 13 UFC event https://t.co/N2wufpcY1m pic.twitter.com/KQnxa2dQZ3 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 5, 2021

Manel Kape, like every other contender, has his eyes set on UFC gold. Currently holding the title at 125-pounds is Brazilian mixed martial artist Deivenson Figueiredo, while the number-one contender spot belongs to Brandon Moreno. However, Kape thinks a fight with either of them, would be a walk in the park.

“They’re too slow and very predictable,” he said of Figueiredo and Moreno. “Deiveson has power, but I have power too and I’m faster, smarter than him. Brandon Moreno was a slower fighter, but exposed (Figueiredo’s) game a lot. I don’t see Brandon as the kind of guy that can be a champion, but that’s okay. This year will be a blessed year for me. Hopefully, by the end of the year, I have the belt."

Manel Kape looks confident to take on the bigger assingments in the division, but does he have the experience and skill-set to beat the top guys in the division? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!