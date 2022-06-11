"I clearly understand the sacrifice of cutting weight" - Manel Kape reacts to opponent Rogerio Bontorin pulling out of UFC 275

Manel Kape and Rogerio Bontorin will no longer compete on the UFC 275 card in Singapore due to weight management issues from the Brazilian's side.

'Starboy' reacted to Bontorin's withdrawal from the scheduled bout by expressing sympathy for his opponent and wishing him a speedy recovery. Kape also outlined his hunger to return to the cage and stated that he is both physically and mentally ready. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

"So in the easiest way, my fight was canceled, my opponent got sick cutting his weight and ended up in the hospital. I wish him the best and a healthy recovery, I clearly understand the sacrifice of cutting weight and the intentions of being physically prepared. I'm hungry for a fight, I'm physically well, mentally always 100% I can't wait to put my body to work. Stay optimistic Oss."

As reported by Eurosport NL journalist Marcel Dorff, Bontorin was hospitalized after encountering problems with making weight for the fight.

The Brazilian was looking to earn his first win since August 2019 after going winless in his last four trips to the octagon. His most recent loss came against Brandon Royval via split decision in January.

Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin isn't the only fight that has been scrapped from the event. A welterweight clash between Mike Mathetha and Orion Cosce was also called off after Mathetha sustained an injury.

Who will be elevated to the UFC 275 main card in place of Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin?

Manel Kape is on a two-fight win streak in the promotion with both wins coming via first-round stoppage. 'Starboy' was looking to register his third consecutive victory in a fight against the Brazilian at UFC 275 this Saturday. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old will not have a replacement opponent due to the last-minute nature of the fight cancellation.

According to the UFC's official website, a welterweight showdown between Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews has been elevated to the UFC 275 main card to replace Kape vs. Bontorin.

The two welterweights were previously set to open the preliminary card of UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

