Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao: Net worth comparison 

Manny Pacquiao has a reported net worth of $220 million making him the third richest boxer in the world. Pacquiao comes in behind George Foreman who has a net worth of $300 million and Floyd Mayweather who has a net worth of $450 million.

While Conor McGregor might be the richest MMA fighter in the world, his net worth falls just short of Manny Pacquiao's. According to reports, the Irishman's net worth falls somewhere between $180 million to $200 million.

While Conor McGregor topped Forbes' list of highest paid athletes in 2021, most of his earnings came from his ventures outside the octagon. McGregor made $158 million from his ventures outside the octagon, of which $150 million reportedly came from the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. 12 to Proximo Spirits.

McGregor's net worth could be further away from Manny Pacquiao's, as wealthygenius.com suggests that the Filipino senator's net worth in 2021 stands at a whopping $375 million.

Manny Pacquiao's highest ever earnings inside the ring came from his bout against Floyd Mayweather. Despite losing via unanimous decision, 'Pac Man' carried home $120 million for the bout titled the 'Fight of the Century'.

Manny Pacquiao also signed a Million-Dollar plus deal with Hewlett-Packard as an ambassador. Pacquiao is also signed with the Chinese apparel brand ANTA and is an ambassador for I AM WORLDWIDE. The Filipino is backed by Cleto Reyes Golves in his fights.

Manny Pacquiao recently hinted at retirement

Manny Pacquiao recently returned to the ring to face WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. Pacquiao hinted at retirement after losing the bout via a unanimous decision. Manny Pacquiao told ESPN's Bernardo Osuna:

“Right now I’m probably thinking about retirement… 60/40"

'Pac Man' then followed up with a tweet which seemed to imply he might be done without explicitly confirming so. Manny Pacquiao wrote on Twitter:

"I have come to this point in my career by the grace of God. It is He who gave me the strength to fight. I can look back and honestly say that I gave my best. My family and you, the fans, have been with me all the way. I will not focus on the defeat, but instead count my blessings!"

