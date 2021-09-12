"Mark took down Kamaru Usman twice" - 'The Korean Zombie' claims UFC lightweight Mark Madsen outwrestled 'The Nigerian Nightmare' during training

Chan Sung Jung, a.k.a 'The Korean Zombie', has claimed Kamaru Usman was taken down twice by his teammate Mark Madsen, who competes in the UFC lightweight division.

Usman, an NCAA Division II champion, has not outwrestled inside the octagon so far. He is one of only three fighters on the current roster to hold a 0.0 bottom position percentage.

According to Chan Sung Jung, Madsen gave 'The Nigerian Nightmare' a run for his money during a training session.

When the welterweight champ tried reminding Madsen that he had never been taken down by a UFC fighter, the 36-year-old Danish left no stone unturned in his effort to outclass Usman.

"Some time ago, Mark Madsen and Kamaru Usman were wrestling sparring partners," Chan Sung Jung said in his latest YouTube video. "Apparently, Kamaru Usman told Mark Madsen that there hasn't been a single person who has succeeded in taking him down. Mark took down Kamaru twice. Mark was so happy when he told me."

Watch Sung Jung talking about the incident in the video below (from 2:25):

The fact Madsen could take Kamaru Usman down isn't necessarily a surprise if we take a look at his wrestling credentials. He won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Greco-Roman wrestling. Additionally, Madsen also won four silver medals and one bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships.

Madsen's national-level performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. He won the gold medal in Greek-Roman wrestling at the Danish Championships on a total of 11 occasions.

Madsen shifted his attention from wrestling to MMA in 2013, although not entirely. Since joining the UFC in 2019, he has gone on to win all three of his fights in the promotion. His current MMA record stands at 11-0.

Kamaru Usman is set to fight Colby Covington at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title for the fifth time against Colby Covington at UFC 268. His previous outing was opposite Jorge Masvidal, whom he defeated via knockout in the second round.

Covington, on the other hand, was previously seen inside the octagon against Tyron Woodley last September. 'Chaos' has claimed that he's made adjustments to his game and promised to finish Usman this time around.

Also Read

Covington and Usman first fought each other in December 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was victorious via a fifth-round TKO.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard