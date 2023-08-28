Mark Zuckerberg's coach claims mega fight may not happen and Elon Musk is to be blamed - "It was fun while it lasted" 

A potential cagefight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is seemingly going farther and farther from coming to fruition. The tech moguls initially started teasing an MMA fight in June after an insignificant online spat.

UFC president Dana White subsequently claimed that both parties are dead serious about the matchup, providing enough incentive for fans to jump aboard the hype train. However, at least one of the parties appeared to be all talk and no action as time passed.

While Mark Zuckerberg offered Elon Musk a date, the latter proposed a practice match initially before deferring it citing a potential back surgery. Zuckerberg's coach Khai Wu, who was one of the first to be seen training with the Meta chief, now claims that the fight is most likely off. The PFL bantamweight put the blame directly on Musk without going into further details while also hinting that Zuckerberg might go on to fight someone else altogether. Wu recently told Mirror Fighting:

"I don't think Elon wants it and that's all I can say. I wouldn't be surprised [if Zuckerberg fights someone else], Mark is extremely competitive and extremely gifted in his athletic ventures, did a jiu-jitsu tournament and won it which was awesome. So I wouldn't be surprised, he trains really hard all the time and I wouldn't be surprised if he wanted to challenge himself."

Expand Tweet

Khai Wu on why Elon Musk is reluctant to fight Mark Zuckerberg

While Mark Zuckerberg has been training to the extent of winning medals in a BJJ tourney last year, Elon Musk's only combat sports experience is a training session with AI scientist Lex Fridman. Given that Zuckerberg is 13 years younger than the 52-year-old Musk, Khai Wu believes a cage fight isn't a good idea for the Tesla chief.

Wu also noted that unlike in some sports, cage fighting doesn't give you the option of getting 'carried' by others. The 28-year-old further told Mirror Fighting:

"I think that's why he didn't want to take it because realistically it's not good. The thing with fighting is no matter what you can't buy it. You get in the cage with me I'm throwing that punch as hard as I can, there's no real way like in a team sport where if you play basketball you can get carried."

Khai Wu also mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg wasn't particularly worked up or excited when talks of the fight initially surfaced.

Expand Tweet

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight