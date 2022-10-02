Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan watched her favorite MMA athlete compete at UFC Vegas 61 - who was the fighter?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan seems to share her husband's love for MMA. Chan was cage-side with the Facebook founder at UFC Vegas 61. Interestingly, one half of the evening's main event, Mackenzie Dern is Chan's favorite MMA fighter.

In a recent interview with Spinning Backfist, UFC president Dana White revealed that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu protege and the No. 5 UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern was the Meta CEO's wife's favorite MMA fighter:

"He [Mark Zuckerberg] loves the sport man and his wife's favorite fighter is Mackenzie Dern."

Watch the clip below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist The REAL reason why Zuckerberg is at the Apex for this week The REAL reason why Zuckerberg is at the Apex for this week 🚨 The REAL reason why Zuckerberg is at the Apex for this week 🚨 https://t.co/QB4x6oZ8x3

Unsurprisingly, at UFC Vegas 61, Chan did not let the chance slip to get a picture with Dern. Zuckerberg recently posted a picture of himself and his wife with the UFC fighter to his Instagram handle.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Unfortunately for Dern, the night did not pan out the way she expected it to. The Brazilian lost her fight against No. 6 strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan at the event.

Despite stringing in a couple of submission attempts during the fight, the final scorecard reflected a majority decision win for the Chinese national. Two judges scored the contest a 48-47 for Xiaonan, while judge Mike Bell had the fight a 47-47 draw.

image courtesy @ufc.com

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan shocked by the brutality of UFC Vegas 61

Despite her husband's love for the sport and her favorite fighter Mackenzie Dern's fight on the card, UFC Vegas 61 was not all fun and games for Priscilla Chan. In fact, she looked visibly shocked at one particular moment in the evening.

The American Philantropist was seen looking away in shock when Trevin Jones took down Raoni Barcelos during their main card fight at UFC Fight Night 210.

Odds Shark @OddsShark



Who Will Be His Next Opponent?



Mark Cuban 20-1

Ashton Kutcher 22-1

Charlie Hunnam 22-1

Nick Jonas 22-1

Guy Ritchie 25-1

Joe Rogan 25-1

Logan Paul 25-1

Mario Lopez 25-1

Snoop Dogg 25-1



Mark Zuckerberg’s Wife seems like a MMA fanWho Will Be His Next Opponent?Mark Cuban 20-1Ashton Kutcher 22-1Charlie Hunnam 22-1Nick Jonas 22-1Guy Ritchie 25-1Joe Rogan 25-1Logan Paul 25-1Mario Lopez 25-1Snoop Dogg 25-1 Mark Zuckerberg’s Wife seems like a MMA fan‼️ 😆Who Will Be His Next Opponent? Mark Cuban 20-1Ashton Kutcher 22-1Charlie Hunnam 22-1Nick Jonas 22-1Guy Ritchie 25-1Joe Rogan 25-1Logan Paul 25-1Mario Lopez 25-1Snoop Dogg 25-1 https://t.co/esjWcp0qjn

Raoni Barcelos triumphed in his fight against Jones via a comfortable unanimous decision win.

UFC Vegas 61 was a closed-door event with neither the fans nor media in attendance. In a recent Tweet, UFC Fight Pass ring announcer Christopher James had previously suggested that the event was going to be a testing ground for Meta's new AR glasses:

"According to a rumor I heard this is why: Mark Zuckerberg rented out the Apex. They are testing out the new meta glasses. You will be able to watch the fights from home and feel like you were really there."

Check out the tweet below:

christopher james @ChrisJamesMMA @DamonMartin @MMAFighting According to a rumor I heard this is why: Mark Zuckerberg rented out the Apex. They are testing out the new meta glasses. You will be able to watch the fights from home and feel like you were really there. @DamonMartin @MMAFighting According to a rumor I heard this is why: Mark Zuckerberg rented out the Apex. They are testing out the new meta glasses. You will be able to watch the fights from home and feel like you were really there.

However, no details of any such new tech being tested at the event have been reported.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far