Did Mark Zuckerberg request to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300? Here's how the rumor started 

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are teasing an MMA super fight that could rumoredly go down at UFC 300. After days of back-and-forth between the two billionaires, Chael Sonnen recently raised the stakes by claiming that Zuckerberg had called him personally to talk about the fight.

Sonnen further claimed that the Meta CEO had repeatedly mentioned the UFC 300 card for his potential clash against Musk. After multiple assurances about the information being true, the former UFC fighter also said that his son and dog were witnesses to the call with Zuckerberg. The 46-year-old said on The MMA Hour:

"Zuckerberg contacts me because he saw your tweet that I'm coming on. Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300, and it was a very big deal...That just happened. [My producer] Ethan is my witness, my son, Thero, my dog, Duke."

Catch Sonnen's comments below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300. Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/pKdteR9q8c

However, a spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed to TMZ Sports that Chael Sonnen was categorically lying. Refuting Sonnen's claims of a phone call with Zuckerberg, the spokesperson said:

"I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen."

Dana White claims Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg has the potential to be the biggest fight in history

There is no end to the list of iconic fights that come to mind when thinking of the biggest fight in the history of combat sports. According to Dana White, a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could topple the likes of Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather, and Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White, who has abruptly changed his stance on freak shows, recently insisted that it was not a gimmick fight, a month after ridiculing a potential clash between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Further touting the matchup between two tech billionaires as the biggest fight in history, the UFC head honcho recently said on The Pat McAfee Show:

“You look at these two tech guys and nobody thinks that they can fight but they want to, it’s real, and we’ll see how this thing ends up. You know me, I’m working on it. I think that this will be the biggest fight in the history of the world and I think it will set a record that will never be broken if it happened. I like putting on fights that people want to see like this.”

Catch White's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes