"I would love that fight" - Marlon Vera lists possible opponents for next fight

Marlon Vera is riding high on a three-fight win streak and is fresh off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Vera, which took place on April 30.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Chito' has now outlined his next move. The Ecuadorian fighter is seemingly focused on avenging his loss to Jose Aldo next. In regards to a potential rematch against Aldo, Vera stated:

“Now that I’m in the top-five, basically, like, I took No. 5 – it’s not too hard. And that was a close fight. I feel they can make it happen. That can be easily title-eliminator; former champ against me. He beat me. Back then, probably people were like, ‘Oh, see. He’s not ready.’"

He also added:

"Then, I went back to the drawing board, kicked three a**es, come back, and they’re like, ‘Oops, we were wrong about that one.’ So, you’ve gotta prove people wrong. Now, I’m here. I would love that fight. Me, personally, I would love to take that one back. So, I hope I can get it.”

Additionally, Vera suggested that former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz previously turned down a fight against him twice. Apparently, the No.7-ranked UFC bantamweight wanted to fight someone who’s ranked higher than him.

‘Chito’ is presently ranked No.8 but is coming off a win over the No.5-ranked Rob Font, which is why the former is expected to enter the top-five. Vera insinuated that he’ll possibly be ranked higher than Cruz in the next few days, so the latter should have no problem fighting him next.

Vera added that he was supposed to fight Cory Sandhagen earlier this year, but ‘The Sandman’ was purportedly injured. Vera also referenced former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan’s recent call-out. ‘Chito’ asserted that he’s willing to fight anyone next, including Sandhagen and Yan.

Jose Aldo’s bodywork and grappling were the difference-makers in his fight against Marlon Vera

Jose Aldo faced Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal in December 2020. Aldo won the closely-contested fight via unanimous decision. The former UFC featherweight champion outworked Vera with beautiful body shots in round one and disciplined grappling in round three.

Aldo showcased exceptional pugilistic skills in the first round and repeatedly tagged Vera to the body. The bodywork effectively stopped the Ecuadorian fighter in his tracks every time he launched an attack against ‘The King of Rio.’ Moreover, Aldo had Vera’s back in round three and almost submitted him on the mat.

Nevertheless, Vera masterfully attacked Aldo with his kicks and out-struck the MMA legend in round two. Needless to say, ‘Chito’ would surely be looking to bridge the gap in regards to countering Aldo’s bodywork and shoring up the holes in his grappling skills ahead of a potential rematch.

