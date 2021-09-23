"Marvel cards, X-Men cards, and Victoria's Secret catalogs" - Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier share what they used to collect as kids 

Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier have revealed which items they collected during their childhood years. The cage fighters appeared at an event organized by trading card company Panini America.

Poirier shared his fond memories of collecting sports cards and Marvel Comics merchandise with his older brother. The top-ranked UFC lightweight recalled:

"I have an older brother so we always collected football cards growing up. He would get the packs, I would steal the ones I needed. I was back and forth like that, so it was always something like that. With comic book cards as well. I think Marvel used these big launches and my brother is a little bit older so he would always be the one getting them and I would try to get them from him."

Dustin Poirier also revealed that the two cards he still values today are those of Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith and Oakland Athletics outfielder Jose Canseco.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal shared that, as a kid, he loved collecting comic book hero trading cards and revealed what else he kept in his collection.

"(I) collected X-Men cards, Marvel cards, and Victoria's Secret catalogs. Those are free so those are amazing. I just had to wait in the mail for my mom to get them."

As two of the biggest stars in MMA, Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier now have their own collectible NFT cards manufactured by Panini. Earlier this year, the UFC announced Panini America as its official collectible trading card partner.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier?

Jorge Masvidal is fresh off two consecutive losses against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in back-to-back title fights. 'Gamebred' got his first championship opportunity at UFC 251, a bout he lost via unanimous decision. He was then given another chance at UFC 261 and was knocked out in the second round.

There hasn't been an official decision on Masvidal's next fight. However, it's widely believed that he will take on fellow top contender Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier has cemented his status as the number one contender for the UFC lightweight title. After two consecutive TKO wins against Conor McGregor, 'The Diamond' is expected to take on reigning champion Charles Oliveira later this year.

Edited by Avinash Tewari