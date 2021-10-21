"Kind of seems like his head is all over the place" - Marvin Vettori feels that getting finished by Israel Adesanya may have had a negative impact on Paulo Costa

In a recent interview with RT Sport MMA, Marvin Vettori said that the humiliating loss against Israel Adesanya may have had a negative impact on Paulo Costa.

When asked about Paulo Costa's only defeat against Adesanya, Vettori said:

"You know like it can go many ways. There is so many variables on the way that people have played on his but definitely you know like him being so confident in himself and confident in like uh ... like that almost nobody could have knock him out or things like this and then going out in that way definitely played a role in his mind and then ... yeah you never know he might have come back he might have not lately you know it kind of seems like his head is kind of all over place."

Marvin Vettori, however, believes that Costa will come out strong but mentioned that all he wants is to focus on himself and not worry about anything else.

" I think he'll come out strong. With what he has, he'll come out strong. You know again at the end of the day I feel like my head and my body is in the right place, I mean mentally and physically I'm ready and I don't care whatever they bring.. I'm ready and I don't worry to much about the rest."

Watch Marvin Vettori's full interview with RT Sport MMA here:

Marvin Vettori to fight Paulo Costa at the main event of UFC fight Night 196

Marvin Vettori is all set to face Paulo Costa at the main event of UFC Fight Night 196 on the 23rd of October in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Costa and Vettori both failed when they challenged reigning champion Israel Adesanya. On September 2020, Costa was defeated by Israel Adesanya via TKO in the second round. Vettori fought for the title in June, but was defeated in a five-round unanimous decision. This was the Italian Dream's second loss against Adesanya, having been defeated by split decision back in 2018.

Adesanya will rematch Robert Whittaker in 2022, and depending on the victor of that title fight, Vettori or Costa could get their chance at gold again.

