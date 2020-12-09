Marvin Vettori has put UFC Vegas 16 opponent Jack Hermansson out of action until Mid-2021

Jack Hermansson will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 16, Hermansson battled Marvin Vettori on short notice after both Darren Till and Kevin Holland were forced to pull out. Although it was Vettori taking a step up in competition, the Italian dominated the fight and won a clear-cut decision.

Following the event, the medical suspensions were revealed by mixedmartialarts.com with Hermansson forced into lengthy six-month spell on the sidelines.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission were the ones who handed out the medical suspensions in order to let them heal and not sustain any long-term injuries.

Marvin Vettori: Must have left eyelid cut cleared by doctor or no contest until Jan. 20; minimum suspension until Jan. 5, no contact until Dec. 27

Jack Hermansson: Must have left orbital floor fracture cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest until June 4; minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 4, no contact until Jan. 20

Jamahal Hill: Must have left hand X-ray, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until June 4

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended until Jan. 20, no contact until Jan. 5

Gabriel Benitez: Suspended until Dec. 20, no contact until Dec. 13

Justin Jaynes: Suspended until Jan. 5, no contact until Dec. 27

John Allan: Must have right knee MRI and right ankle X-ray, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until June 4; minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 5, no contact until Dec. 27

Matt Wiman: Suspended until Jan. 20, no contact until Jan. 5

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Jan. 5, no contact until Dec. 27 for cut (right eyebrow)

Jose Quinonez: Suspended until Jan. 5, no contact until Dec. 27

Damon Jackson: Must have possible nasal bone fracture cleared by doctor or no contest until June 4; minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 4, no contact until Jan. 20

Jake Collier: Must have possible non-displaced fracture of left lateral orbital wall cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest until June 4; minimum suspension no contest until Feb. 4, no contact until Jan. 20

Gian Villante: Suspended until Jan. 5, no contact until Dec. 27 (contusions)

Why The Suspensions?

Although Hermansson's supension is for six months, he could return sooner if he is cleared by a doctor.

The news will be disappointing for Jack Hermansson who will have to sit on this loss for quite some time. Before the fight against Vettori, he submitted Kelvin Gastelum in the first round to get back into the win column after a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier.

"I feel like I'm already the best in the world and I still have so much to prove...there is nothing that can stop me from getting that belt."



After defeating Jack Hermansson at #UFCVegas16 ,@MarvinVettori calls for a rematch with Israel Adesanya 🔊⬆️https://t.co/Z7LpS5DNHx pic.twitter.com/cKo2xTVrWX — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 6, 2020

Despite the loss, Hermansson is still a top contender at middleweight and when he is able to return, a top-ten opponent will likely be next for him.

Marvin Vettori is now in the driver's seat to fight a top contender once again. The Italian is on a four-fight winning streak and holds notable victories over Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira, along with a fight with Israel Adesanya to a split decision.