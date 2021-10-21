Marvin Vettori reveals dream opponent in the UFC middleweight division ahead of UFC Fight Night main event against Paulo Costa

Marvin Vettori is scheduled to fight Paulo Costa in the UFC Vegas 41 headliner this weekend. Vettori recently revealed his dream middleweight fight ahead of his upcoming bout against 'The Eraser'.

According to Marvin Vettori, he would choose to fight Anderson Silva if given the opportunity to pick an opponent irrespective of career timeline. Asked about his dream fight during an interview with RT Sport, Vettori said after a bit of hesitation:

"Shoot. That's crazy. Who would I fight? I don't know man, I don't know, probably Anderson Silva."

Catch Marvin Vettori's recent interview with RT Sport below:

Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time despite ending his UFC career on a three-fight losing skid. Most recently, the former UFC middleweight champion defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match via split decision.

Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, was riding a dominant five-fight winning streak before dropping his title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 263. 'The Italian Dream' will look to climb back into championship contention with a victory over Paulo Costa this weekend.

Marvin Vettori is ready to fight Paulo Costa as all costs

With hardly 48 hours to go until his bout against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa announced that he wouldn't be able to make weight. However, Costa did not seem regretful about his inability to make middleweight and put the onus on Vettori to accept a catchweight bout.

Watch Paulo Costa's interview at UFC Vegas 41 media day below:

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event."Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195." #UFCVegas41 | Full video: bit.ly/2Z9line Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event."Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195."#UFCVegas41 | Full video: bit.ly/2Z9line https://t.co/wsMh6zzMRP

While Marvin Vettori is not happy with Paulo Costa's unprofessional behavior, he is keen to compete. Ready to take the fight in any weight class, Vettori said at UFC Vegas 41 media day:

"He has some problems with weight I guess. I said I'll fight him in any weight. But at the end of the day, we still all have to be professional. I mean he's not professional. We all go through weight cuts. He has to do some of it. Last thing I want is for the fight to be scrapped... Nothing is official but I know he's a lot overweight. We'll have to find some solution. He should be able to do at least a little better. Worst case, I say he's fine at 205."

Watch Marvin Vettori speak at UFC Vegas 41 media day below:

