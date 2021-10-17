Marvin Vettori reveals his pick for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane title unification bout at UFC 270

Marvin Vettori has predicted the outcome of the upcoming heavyweight championship clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

The Italian picked the Frenchman to dethrone 'The Predator' owing to his technical superiority inside the octagon.

In an interview with MMA Uncensored, Marvin Vettori said:

"That's a nice fight man, that's a nice fight. Ciryl is good man, this kid is very good. He knows when to engage, when not to engage. He's really versatile and uses all kinds of weapons. He moved very well, well-balanced. So, I don't know, it's kind of like a Wilder-Fury kind of a match, but you know, is he gonna get caught from something massive? [...] but I will always go with who's technically better."

Watch Vettori's interview with MMA Uncensored below:

Reigning heavyweight king Ngannou will defend his title for the first time against interim champ Gane. He won the title with a second-round knockout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN .Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. https://t.co/NMRbrHEHpg

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, displayed his technical diversity and impeccable fighting style against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. 'Bon Gamin' defeated 'The Black Beast' via TKO in the third round. In doing so, he had UFC gold wrapped around his waist for the first time.

Ciryl Gane isn't scared of 'The Predator' or his power

In an interview with Submission Radio, Ciryl Gane said he wasn't scared of Francis Ngannou's devastating power. He also compared the matchup with the UFC heavyweight champion to his last fight against Derrick Lewis.

"This don't scare me. You see with Derrick Lewis, he had big knockout power too. Derrick Lewis is a beast too. But it's not a problem when you're in the fight. I stay inside [and defend] like that, it was not a problem. I'm a heavyweight like me, I can touch too with a big [punch], but no this is not a problem for me. This really [doesn't] scare me."

Watch Gane discuss Ngannou on Submission Radio below (at 15:30):

