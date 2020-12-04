Marvin Vettori thinks UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has an ego problem; Demands a rematch

Marvin Vettori says Israel Adesanya still didn't prove much and believes he should have won the bout when they met in the octagon back in 2018. The Italian UFC Middleweight fighter told in his press conference ahead of UFC Vegas 16 that he asked for a rematch ever since.

"Marvin Vettori says a rematch with Israel Adesanya is the 'fight to make': 'We had such a close fight the first time. I think I won, he thinks he won.'"

.@MarvinVettori says a rematch with Israel Adesanya is the 'fight to make':



"We had such a close fight the first time. I think I won, he thinks he won."



Watch full video: https://t.co/2A20Yd1VM8 pic.twitter.com/ZAXcFmjBFY — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 3, 2020

Marvin Vettori thinks Adesanya's popularity is not deserved. The 'Italian Dream,' as he is also known, believes the media gives Adesanya too much credit, which weighs into the judges' decisions whenever the UFC Middleweight champion has a title bout.

"To me, Adesanya still didn't prove much. His last fight was good, but I feel like it was more [Paulo] Costa beating himself than anything else. His previous fight [against Yoel Romero] was one of the worst title fights ever. I think Romero should've won. But the media is all over him."

Marvin Vettori (15-4-1), who is heading into UFC Vegas 16 on the back of three consecutive wins, was called up as a short-notice substitute for Kevin Holland. The American fighter had to be cut from the night's main event as he tested positive for COVID-19.

He will face Jack Hermansson (21-5) this Saturday at Vegas 16 and hopes that another victory will put him back on track for his Adesanya rematch.

"If I have to put somebody else under my record before him, that's fine. I am a man of my word. If they make me wait forever for this fight, I am definitely going to get another fight."

Marvin Vettori thinks the UFC Middleweight division doesn't have a real title contender at the moment

Answering questions during his press conference ahead of this weekend's main event, Marvin Vettori gave his opinion on the current UFC Middleweight division scenario.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Italian mixed martial artist considers that none of the top five fighters of the division have the right mindset to challenge for the title, currently held by Israel Adesanya.

"The main thing, to be honest, is that there's not much of a real hungry opposition in the [UFC middleweight division] top five at the moment. We have [Robert] Whittaker coming from a win and saying that yeah, he is interested, but then he says that now he is just looking forward to enjoying Christmas. Which is totally understandable, but at the same time, if you really want to take the title back, you should be hungry for it," said an ambitious Vettori. "You know, if the number one contender and the other strong opposition is not hungry anymore, then after Saturday, there will be someone."

However, Marvin Vettori's opponent of this weekend's UFC event, Jack Hermansson, is also eager to prove his value. The Swedish-Norwegian 'Joker' wants to show that he is the best European in the UFC Middleweight division before he has a shot at Adesanya.

About the recently rumored possibility of Adesanya moving up to the UFC Light Heavyweight division, Marvin Vettori was categorical in his answer.

"It's 'kind of bullsh*t' that UFC champ Israel Adesanya is moving up in weight: 'This guy thinks he's too much.'"