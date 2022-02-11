"He's a virtue-signaling goofball" - Matt Schnell believes Jake Paul is talking about fighter pay only to boost his own brand

Matt Schnell recently took a jab at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a recent interview with MMA Island, Schnell was of the view that Jake Paul's alleged feud with UFC President Dana White over fighter pay was just a publicity stunt.

However, Schnell also remarked that he was not angry with Paul as he was drawing attention to the issues that needed to be addressed in boxing. Furthermore, the flyweight contender urged MMA fans to support the fighters by purchasing pay-per-view events:

Sharing his thoughts on 'The Problem Child', Matt Schnell said:

"He's a virtue-signalling goofball and you know that he doesn't care about these people... It's all about boosting his brand and good on him. I'm not mad at him. I think he's good for boxing but dude... Fight some MMA fights. I would tune in. I would be more than happy to watch you fight some fights. Another thing and this is my last piece on this - all these people bit****** about fighter pay and they're stealing every single fight... Buy the pay-per-view mother******. You wanna see us get paid more. Buy the pay-per-views."

Watch Schnell give his opinion on fighter pay below:

Jake Paul claims Israel Adesanya deserves $7 million per fight

Jake Paul recently congratulated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on his new lucrative multi-fight contract with the promotion.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Paul stated that the UFC middleweight champion should be paid at least $7 million every bout. 'The Problem Child' has been an outspoken critic of the UFC's pay structure and an advocate for fighters to be paid more. Given all this, the YouTube star seems satisfied with Adesanya's new deal:

"Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend. My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally…"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



As reported by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Adesanya's new contract makes him one of the highest-paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts. Adesanya has claimed that he's now the second-highest-paid active fighter in the UFC.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a release from @ParadigmSports , Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, making him "one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts." Per a release from @ParadigmSports, Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, making him "one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts."

