Max Holloway bites back at Conor McGregor's laughing emoji reaction to his UFC 300 floral shorts

Max Holloway appeared slightly irked by Conor McGregor's reaction to the Hawaiian receiving a special pair of floral shorts for his UFC 300 clash with Justin Gaethje.

Given the prestige of this weekend's pay-per-view event, the promotion decided to gift several of the main card fighters with a unique pair of fight shorts. 'Blessed' was aptly given a pair of floral-inspired shorts, which his former opponent, McGregor, seemed to find hilarious.

After the Irishman's media company, TheMacLife, posted a photo of Holloway wearing his custom shorts on Instagram, 'The Notorious' commented on the post with a laughing emoji.

Conor McGregor's comment (top comment) about Holloway's floral shorts [Image Courtesy: @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

During his media day appearance, the former featherweight champion asked Oscar Willis, who works for The Mac Life, why McGregor found the post funny.

He said this:

"First things first, you've got to ask Conor what he's laughing about in the comment, brother. Yeah, go ask him. Go ask him what he's laughing about. Hopefully he can get lucky charm shorts or something. Good for him, you know."

When discussing his thoughts on the floral shorts, 'Blessed' said:

"I loved it. It came together really quickly. Being able to use them here at UFC 300, hopefully they leave me so I can keep using it every fight. We'll see what happens."

Watch Max Holloway's interview below:

Max Holloway takes aim at Islam Makhachev for criticizing his fight with Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is set to defend the BMF title against Max Holloway in a much-anticipated clash as part of the stacked UFC 300 card.

The fight announcement came somewhat as a surprise to fans, and there was a mixed reaction to the matchup. Some believe that Gaethje will be too powerful for the career-featherweight to deal with.

The fight also garnered criticism from Khabib Nurmagomedov. as well as Islam Makhachev. With the lightweight champion hoping to fight in June, the Gaethje vs. Holloway matchup was deemed to be an obstacle in the way of that outcome.

'Blessed' responded to Makhachev's criticism during his interview with Demetrious Johnson. He said this:

"You should have fought Justin in February. Why did [Alexander Volkanovski] turn around so fast to fight in February when you were healthy? You should have turned around and come back in February. Everyone knows you can't fight in Ramadan, that's why they couldn't do the fight on [UFC 300]."

Watch Max Holloway's response to Makhachev below from 12:05:

