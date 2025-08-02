  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Max Holloway comes clean on being sidelined for rest of 2025 after Dustin Poirier win at UFC 318: "I already met with the doctor"

Max Holloway comes clean on being sidelined for rest of 2025 after Dustin Poirier win at UFC 318: "I already met with the doctor"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 02, 2025 04:25 GMT
Max Holloway (pictured) shares post UFC 318 update. [Image courtesy: @blessedmma on Instagram]
Max Holloway (pictured) shares post UFC 318 update. [Image courtesy: @blessedmma on Instagram]

After a year of soaring highs and crushing lows in 2024, Max Holloway got things back on track with a spectacular unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. However, it seems the clinical performance has sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Ad

UFC 318 marked Poirier's MMA swansong. As such, 'The Diamond' was ever the more prepared and motivated to go out on a winning note.

However, Holloway had motivations of his own. Having already gone 0-2 against the Louisiana native, 'Blessed' was eager to get his lick back, and possibly earn a lightweight title shot in the process.

As the closing bell rang, the judges awarded Holloway a unanimous decision win. Despite winning comfortably on the scorecards, the fight was anything but an easy one.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Holloway scored two knockdowns over his rival, he was also stunned at times and dropped once during the fight. Moreover, the punches he landed on Poirier appear to have injured the former featherweight champion's hand.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Holloway revealed that it would be unlikely that he returns to fighting this year:

"He [Poirier] lived up to his nickname 'The Diamond'. Talking about him being strong like a diamond, I mean, my right hand still hurts. Big a** head, you know what I mean... I see a lot of people talking about who is next. There are a lot of fun fights, as I said, for me at [1]55... but if you have hopes of me fighting before the end of the year, probably not going to happen. I see a specialist sometime this week, and I already met with the doctor and now I have to meet a specialist, but things are not looking too up of me fighting one more time this year."
Ad

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Ad

Dana White interested in Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway 2

Max Holloway's win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 puts him in an interesting spot in the lightweight division. The man he lost to in his most recent featherweight title fight, Ilia Topuria, is currently the lightweight champion of the world.

During his post-fight interview at the Smoothie King Center, 'Blessed' wasted no time in calling out 'El Matador' for a rematch. Interestingly, Dana White is all in favor of the idea. Addressing the media at the pay-per-view's post-fight press conference, he said:

Ad
"I think he [Holloway] is in a great position right now [to get that rematch]. He just defends the BMF title, he is ranked No.4 in the world there [at lightweight] and anything is possible for Max right now."

Check out Dana White's comments on the potential Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway 2 below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications