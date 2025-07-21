Max Holloway proposes unique direction for BMF title's future following UFC 318: "Can we get the fans to do it?" 

Max Holloway wants to take the UFC’s BMF title in a direction that puts the fans in control. The belt, which seemingly started as a marketing spark, has managed to become something fighters would love to have on their waist.At UFC 318, Holloway cemented his status as the BMF champion with a unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier. With that win, he became the first man to defend the BMF title.Now Holloway wants to see a BMF ranking to keep things spicy. Speaking at a UFC 318 post-fight show, Holloway said:&quot;We need a BMF ranking. UFC, please have a BMF ranking so we can let them know... Can we get the fans to do it?&quot;Check out Max Holloway's comments below:Nate Diaz planted the seed when he crowned himself the BMF champ after beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Jorge Masvidal captured the official title by stopping Diaz at UFC 244.After Masvidal stepped away from fighting, the BMF crown floated until Justin Gaethje iced Dustin Poirier with a head kick. Holloway then delivered one of the wildest knockouts in UFC history to take it from Gaethje at UFC 300 and went on to defend it against Poirier at the Smoothie King Center In New Orleans, Louisiana.Max Holloway bids farewell to Dustin Poirier after UFC 318Max Holloway saluted Dustin Poirier after handing him one last battle to remember at UFC 318. Holloway defended his BMF title in New Orleans and closed out a rivalry that dates back to February 2012.Poirier pushed Holloway for five rounds in front of his home fans before laying down his gloves. The Smoothie King Center roared as the UFC aired a tribute for the Louisiana native.Holloway later took to X to remind Poirier that the sport is going to &quot;miss&quot; him. He wrote:&quot;It was an honor to share the octagon not once, not twice, but three times with this man. Thank you, Dustin, for being a warrior in the cage and even a greater person out of it. The sport is gonna miss you. Enjoy your retirement! Paid in full! Diamonds are forever. @DustinPoirier&quot;Check out Max Holloway's X post below: