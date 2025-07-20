  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Max Holloway reacts to Dustin Poirier jumping the guillotine at UFC 318: "You already submitted my a** one time"

Max Holloway reacts to Dustin Poirier jumping the guillotine at UFC 318: "You already submitted my a** one time"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jul 20, 2025 08:39 GMT
UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 - Source: Getty
Dustin Poirier (left) pulled his trademark guillotine choke on Max Holloway (right) at UFC 318. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Max Holloway was determined not to be a part of the bronze statue depicting Dustin Poirier submitting him with a guillotine choke.

Ad

In their trilogy fight headlining UFC 318, Holloway started strong, dropping Poirier several times and coming close to finishing him. However, Poirier weathered the storm and turned the tables, knocking Holloway down with an overhand right and attacking with his signature guillotine choke.

At the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, a member of the MMA media asked Holloway how much the overhand right hurt him. Holloway replied:

"I was pretty hurt, bro. I can't say nothing. At the end of the day, I was calm, I was cool. I was just chilling..."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked what was going through his mind when Poirier caught him in the guillotine choke, Holloway replied:

"When he got my neck, I was like, 'Not today, bro! You ain't getting your bronze statue in front of your house... Not on me, bro! You already submitted my a** one time."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (55:55):

youtube-cover
Ad

For context, Poirier's tendency to use the guillotine choke has become a major talking point in the MMA community. Some observers have noted that this tendency has made fights unnecessarily complicated. Despite this, Poirier has humorously defended the move.

The Louisiana native has also mentioned that he would get a bronze statue of himself pulling the guillotine choke in his front yard if he submitted his opponent with that move.

Holloway, who lost his first fight against Poirier by triangle armbar back in 2012, suggested that he would not allow the same opponent to submit him twice.

Ad

Fortunately for Holloway, he was able to survive Poirier's guillotine choke and subsequent ground-and-pound attack till the end of the Round. He ultimately secured a unanimous decision victory (49-46 X 2, 48-47) at the end of the hard-fought battle, becoming the first fighter to defend the ceremonial BMF title.

Holloway's victory and Poirier's retirement ended the competitive rivalry at 2-1, with Poirier having won their previous encounters.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications