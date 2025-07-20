Max Holloway reacts to Dustin Poirier jumping the guillotine at UFC 318: "You already submitted my a** one time"

Max Holloway was determined not to be a part of the bronze statue depicting Dustin Poirier submitting him with a guillotine choke.

In their trilogy fight headlining UFC 318, Holloway started strong, dropping Poirier several times and coming close to finishing him. However, Poirier weathered the storm and turned the tables, knocking Holloway down with an overhand right and attacking with his signature guillotine choke.

At the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, a member of the MMA media asked Holloway how much the overhand right hurt him. Holloway replied:

"I was pretty hurt, bro. I can't say nothing. At the end of the day, I was calm, I was cool. I was just chilling..."

When asked what was going through his mind when Poirier caught him in the guillotine choke, Holloway replied:

"When he got my neck, I was like, 'Not today, bro! You ain't getting your bronze statue in front of your house... Not on me, bro! You already submitted my a** one time."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (55:55):

For context, Poirier's tendency to use the guillotine choke has become a major talking point in the MMA community. Some observers have noted that this tendency has made fights unnecessarily complicated. Despite this, Poirier has humorously defended the move.

The Louisiana native has also mentioned that he would get a bronze statue of himself pulling the guillotine choke in his front yard if he submitted his opponent with that move.

Holloway, who lost his first fight against Poirier by triangle armbar back in 2012, suggested that he would not allow the same opponent to submit him twice.

Fortunately for Holloway, he was able to survive Poirier's guillotine choke and subsequent ground-and-pound attack till the end of the Round. He ultimately secured a unanimous decision victory (49-46 X 2, 48-47) at the end of the hard-fought battle, becoming the first fighter to defend the ceremonial BMF title.

Holloway's victory and Poirier's retirement ended the competitive rivalry at 2-1, with Poirier having won their previous encounters.

