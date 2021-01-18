Max Holloway responds to Conor McGregor's 'Lol' comment after his beatdown of Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway has fired back at Conor McGregor with a very smart response to the Irishman's 'Lol' comment.

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Island 7 event in Abu Dhabi, Max Holloway put up a striking masterclass to earn himself a lopsided unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar. During the fight, Holloway was seen taunting Kattar and screaming "I'm the best boxer in the UFC".

In response to Holloway's claim, Conor McGregor tweeted saying "Lol", obviously indicating he believes he is the best boxer in the UFC.

In a witty response to McGregor's comments, Max Holloway retweeted a comment from Oscar Willis praising him and wrote the same thing as McGregor - 'Lol'. Now, the interesting thing here is that Willis is a reporter working for The Mac Life website, which is owned by Conor McGregor. The following is what Willis had to say about Max Holloway's performance against Kattar at UFC Fight island 7:

Max Holloway yelling "I'm the best boxer in the UFC" while slipping a five punch combination he wasn't even looking at is one of the coolest things I've ever seen in my life.

Who is the better boxer between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor?

Max Holloway landed a UFC record 445 strikes in the fight against Kattar last weekend. He broke his own record by a huge margin to achieve the feat and that tells a lot about his striking prowess. However, Conor McGregor's striking is not to be taken lightly either.

The Irishman has knockout wins in three separate weight classes - featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. and 19 out of the 22 wins in his professional career has come by way of knockout. Conor McGregor has first-round finishes against the likes of Marcus Brimage, Diego Brandao, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, and Donald Cerrone inside the octagon.

While people are heaping praises on Max Holloway for his truly magnificent performance against Kattar, Conor McGregor might still have the final say in the best boxer argument if he manages to put up a show against Dustin Poirier. Poirier and McGregor will lock horns in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, 2021.