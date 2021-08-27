Max Holloway reacts to Daniel Cormier ranking Conor McGregor as the most must-see UFC fighter; claims he is still the best boxer in the UFC

Max Holloway has given his thoughts on Daniel Cormier ranking Conor McGregor as the most must-see fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Over the last few years, there have been few fighters more exciting in the UFC than Max Holloway. The featherweight sensation has produced one stunning performance after another to really cement his position as one of the pound-for-pound bests in the game today regardless of whether or not he’s holding the belt.

Max Holloway loves a good joke with DC

When it comes to being must-see, though, it’s pretty easy to see why Conor McGregor is such a consistent draw. Millions tune in to watch him every time he steps back into the Octagon.

After Cormier ranked McGregor as the number one must-see competitor in the entire promotion, “Blessed” decided to have a little bit of fun with his old friend.

You can see Holloway's post on Twitter below:

Fair, Conor is now DC's 1-5 must see UFC fighter. I am still 1-4 best boxer in the UFC though. Carry on, bless yourself https://t.co/8jGITiQHLY — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 26, 2021

Max Holloway is the definition of a funny troll with the kind of back and forth comedy and timing that makes him one of the funniest and most entertaining individuals on the UFC roster. He’s the kind of guy we all want to invite around and have a beer with. The best part is that Daniel Cormier falls into that category, too.

With regards to his “must-see” fighters list, it’s intriguing to think the best boxer in the UFC and the de-facto most must-see fighter in the UFC could end up having a rematch at some point in the future.

DC playing UFC 4 right now as his 1 through 5 favorite https://t.co/iWrWLLcXYv — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 26, 2021

For the time being Max Holloway is focusing his attention on trying to reclaim the featherweight strap from Alexander Volkanovski or, if he can claim it, Brian Ortega. Conor McGregor also has his hands full as he continues to recover from the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier last month.

These two icons have squared off in the past at 145 pounds and if the stars align, there’s nothing fight fans would love more than to see Max Holloway vs Conor McGregor II - this time at lightweight.

