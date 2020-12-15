Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has said that he can fight Alexander Volkanovski 100 times to show he's the better fighter among the two.

Blessed found himself on the wrong side of his controversial split decision loss to Volkanovski in July earlier this year.

Max Holloway thinks he defeated Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Max Holloway reflected on his controversial loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251. Blessed stated that he won the bout and is willing to fight the current champion 100 times.

"My mentality is just different, you know. It's like if it was Kobe (Bryant) and Michael (Jordan), they would play 10 times just to let people know who the best is, they would play each other 10 times... If you want to run it back 100 times, we can do it. I am gonna show you that I am the better guy," said Holloway.

Holloway further referred to the opinions of some of the other popular fighters who thought he won the fight against Volkanovski.

"It's Jorge (Masvidal), its Nate (Diaz), its Dustin (Poirier), Justin (Gaethje), the list goes on, even Ali (Abdelaziz) and Kawais (Malki Kawa and Abraham Kawa). All these guys cannot agree what color the sky is, but they agreed on one thing that night."

“These guys can’t agree on what color the sky is, but they agreed on one thing that night.” pic.twitter.com/iyfJTUTM6D — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 14, 2020

What happened at Holloway vs. Volkanovski 2?

Advertisement

In a rematch of their first bout in which Max Holloway lost his title without any contention to judges' scorecard, the 29-year-old from Hawaii put on a far more competitive fight the second time around.

The fight went the distance and Holloway lost the fight with the scores being 47-48, 48-47, 48-47.

Many fans thought Blessed was going to reclaim his title back, including the UFC President, Dana White. At the UFC 251 press conference, White attributed Holloway's loss to 'bad judging'.

Though Max Holloway is more than willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the third time, the latter is not open to the idea. The 32-year-old Australian stated that just because their last bout was a close contest, it doesn't mean that he will agree for a rematch once again.

Holloway is set to make his return to the octagon on February 16 2021 against the 6th ranked featherweight, Calvin Kattar.