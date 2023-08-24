Max Holloway is set to take on 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event of UFC Singapore this weekend. Two legends of the sport will clash in what should be an entertaining headliner, with both men known for their striking abilities.

Holloway's relentless pressure and unorthodox striking angles will provide 'The Korean Zombie' with a stern test. The South Korean holds a power advantage over the Hawaiian, but 'Blessed' is known for having one of the best chins in MMA history.

Holloway has never been dropped by a strike in the UFC, let alone knocked out, and the former champion entered fight week as an overwhelming -825 favorite.

Ahead of his clash with 'The Korean Zombie', Max Holloway appeared in front of the media at media day. 'Blessed' was asked if he wanted to share a message with the Hawaiian people, after the island of Maui suffered devastating wildfires two weeks ago.

Holloway was visibly emotional as he praised the people of Hawaii for stepping up where authorities had not, saying:

"The people stepped up, the Hawaiians stepped up. And after the Hawaiians stepped up, the world stepped up. People are helping, the UFC is helping out with 'UFC loves Hawaii' and so on and so on. It's a tough thing man, I just shared on my story about how some people ended up passing away... and it's just tough man, they're the real heroes right now. They're going through it and my walkout song is going to be a dedication to them."

Watch the video below from 6:30:

Max Holloway wants a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have faced off three times in the octagon, with 'The Great' walking away victorious on all three occasions.

Since his loss to Conor McGregor at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013, 'Blessed' has only been defeated by one man at 145 pounds, and it's clear that Holloway and 'The Great' are the two best fighters in the division's history.

Despite having fallen short on three occasions, Max Holloway has voiced his interest in a fourth bout with Alexander Volkanvoski.

'Blessed' recently appeared on the FLAGRANT PODCAST, hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz. During the interview, Holloway was asked if he was interested in facing Volkanovski again. He said this:

"Oh 100% bro. I was telling Tim [Simpson], like, it sucks that it keeps happening but if the roles were reversed, I get it bro. We're the best in the world. I just want to fight the best guy in the world. So if the UFC don't want me to fight Volk, stop giving me these contenders!"

Watch the video below from 2:15: