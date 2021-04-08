Max Holloway tells Halle Berry on social media that he's the best boxer in the UFC!

Max Holloway's striking pedigree is well-recognised in the UFC. Considering his exemplary performance against Calvin Kattar in January of this year, 'Blessed' is entitled to brag about being the 'best boxer' in the promotion.

Holloway said that out loud - in the middle of the octagon - to the UFC commentary team, and he certainly hasn't shyed away from saying the same to Hollywood superstar, Halle Berry.

The 54-year-old actress had posted a photo of herself on Twitter, asking her fans to tell her something that she doesn't know. In response, Max Holloway had a few words to say:

"I’m the best boxer in UFC babbyyyyy," wrote Holloway.

https://t.co/JEuNmZZuVJ I’m the best boxer in UFC babbyyyyy https://t.co/kGm9HcCx7v — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 8, 2021

Holloway put on a performance for the ages when he squared off opposite Kattar at UFC on ABC 1. He outstruck 'The Boston Finisher' in a five-round war that saw Holloway register 445 significant strikes.

'Blessed' surpassed his own previously-held record that he forged against Brian Ortega in 2018. He landed 290 significant strikes during his clash opposite 'T City'.

One of the highlight reels from Holloway's fight against Kattar was him casually talking to the commentary team, and claiming he is the best boxer in the UFC, while evading five of Kattar's punches. Holloway won the fight via unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the contest 50-43, 50-43, 50-42. The word 'dominant' barely comes close.

MAX HOLLOWAY WAS HAVING A FULL CONVERSATION 😱



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/aQCi2W5klw — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2021

Why does Max Holloway considers himself the best boxer in the UFC?

Advertisement

Max Holloway has consistently showcased his boxing skills against some of the biggest names in the UFC.

He has knockout wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo, Anthony Pettis and many more. But that is not the sole reason why Holloway thinks he is the best boxer in the promotion.

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Max Holloway said boxing is more about angles and IQ than punching prowess, which is why he claims to be the best boxer:

"Floyd (Mayweather) is considered one of the best boxers in the world, right? He got knockouts, but he’s not power puncher. It’s all about centers about it’s all hitting his own angles about this and that it’s about IQ. So I might be biased, but I don’t care. If someone shows otherwise,” said Holloway.