Max Holloway wants to fight Conor McGregor again

Former featherweight champion, Max Holloway, has revealed his wish to contend with Conor McGregor once again. It was at UFC Fight Night 26 when Max Holloway faced Conor McGregor inside the octagon, and on that occasion, McGregor secured a win.

Max Holloway is set to kick off the year for the UFC with his fight against Calvin Kattar. This is going to be the first fight in the history of the sport that is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC. While addressing a press conference ahead of his next bout, Max Holloway said that Conor McGregor is certainly one of the best athletes to ever compete in the UFC.

Through his statement, Holloway made it clear that he recognized the effect that the Irishman has had on the sport of MMA.

Yes, Max Holloway would like to rematch Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/g6utNEXWBq — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) January 13, 2021

Sighting his competitiveness, Max Holloway explained that he wants to fight the best in the sport. He stated that he believed that Conor McGregor is certainly one of the best. The currently No. 1 ranked featherweight went on to note that a rematch against McGregor intrigued him.

"I'm a competitor. People consider him to be one of the best guys in our sport today. As a competitor I would love to (fight McGregor). That's a fight that intrigues me. We fought so long ago. And he knows this."

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2: Is the rematch possible?

After his fight against Max Holloway, Conor McGregor went on to conquer the featherweight division by defeating Jose Aldo in 13 seconds via knockout in 2015. Meanwhile, Max Holloway became the undisputed featherweight champion in 2017.

McGregor is now set to fight in the lightweight division against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. This is going to be the second time they face each other. The Irishman was able to defeat Poirier in their previous bout in 2014. The match took place in the featherweight division. This indicates that McGregor is interested to contest in rematches, and so, a rematch between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor is certainly not improbable.

Currently, Holloway is ranked No. 1 in the featherweight division and has his eyes set on the Calvin Kattar bout on January 16th. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious one' is ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division and will headline the first PPV main event of 2021 for the UFC on January 23rd.