"Maybe America is the problem" - Sean Strickland makes bizarre observation about U.S. culture after touchdown in Sydney

Sean Strickland has landed in Sydney where he will challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at the Qudos Bank Arena at UFC 293 next weekend. The polarizing UFC fighter made a rather controversial comparison between Australia and the US immediately after touchdown.

Strickland claims to have expected a profound liberal presence in Sydney, marked by 'gay and trans flags' flying around. However, the 32-year-old was pleasantly surprised, which made him wonder if his home country was the 'problem'. Strickland wrote on Twitter:

"I'm in Sydney and I thought I'm going to be surrounded by dirty liberalS. Gay and trans flags everywhere... Literally zero.. maybe America is the problem lmao!"

Sean Strickland's neo-nazi past and conservative stance on gun control make his political leanings evident. The UFC middleweight has also not shied away from calling to keep women out of the workforce and making questionable observations about 'liberal women'.

Strickland also trolled his upcoming opponent Israel Adesanya for painting his nails while the latter has vowed to score a KO with nailpaint on.

Sean Strickland's coach details why the Israel Adesanya clash will be different than the Alex Pereira clash

Sean Strickland had a six-fight winning streak snapped by a brutal KO loss to Alex Pereira last year which also earned 'Poatan' an immediate title shot. Despite Pereira being a feared knockout artist, Strickland bizarrely chose to stand and trade with the Brazilian instead of going for a grappling heavy gameplan.

Considering Israel Adesanya is almost exactly of the same caliber as Pereira, if not better, many expect Strickland to meet a similar fate at UFC 293. However, Strickland's head coach at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick believes his fighter understands the importance of wrestling much better now. Nicksick recently told James Lynch in an interview for Fanatics View:

"I think honestly he understands that too James like he gets it. He trusts in our kind of through processes as well, it's been a lot of trial and error. We always joke about the Alex Pereira fight like when he was walking out and hitting the tunnel, he looks back and he's like all right let me know when it's halfway, it's like that wasn't the plan bro, shoot right away so we joke about that stuff but in all seriousness, he does have to get into some wrestling."

