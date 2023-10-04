"Maybe the judges were right, eh?" - Israel Adesanya and friends bully Alexander Volkanovski into jumping into lake

It's common knowledge that Israel Adesanya and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski share a close friendship and are also teammates.

The two often poke fun at each other and one such instance was seen recently in a video uploaded on Adesanya's YouTube channel.

At one point in the video, Volkanovski, 'The Last Stylebender' and their friends went to Lake Tahoe. Everyone jumped into the lake except Volkanovski, who said he could not go in as he had stitches.

This led to Adesanya and friends making fun of the featherweight champion and teasing him by saying that Volkanovski's former foe Islam Makhachev would have jumped into the lake. Adesanya said:

"Hey, Islam would [jump into the lake]"

Another friend teased Volkanovski by saying that the judges might have been right in declaring Makhachev the winner at UFC 284. He said:

"Maybe the judges were right, eh?"

The friendly bullying proved effective as 'The Great' finally jumped into the water.

You can see the hilarious interaction from the 4:20 mark below:

Alexander Volkanovski locked horns with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. The event took place in February 2023 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Both athletes fought tooth and nail that night to secure a victory. The highly competitive fight lasted the full 25 minutes. In the end, the Dagestani was declared the winner by unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of Makhachev.

But the fight's outcome proved controversial as many, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan, believed that Volkanovski was the rightful victor that night.

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski both appeared on the UFC 5 cover

MMA fans have been eagerly waiting for the UFC 5 video game. It was recently announced that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko would grace the game's cover.

It was also announced that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would be on the cover of the game's deluxe edition.

This is the first time 'The Great' has been on a UFC game cover. Adesanya, on the other hand, will be serving his second stint as the UFC video game cover star. The previous installment of the game featured 'The Last Stylebender' and Jorge Masvidal on the cover.

