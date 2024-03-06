"Maybe he knows something that we don't know" - Rolly Romero shares thoughts on Ryan Garcia's recent social media meltdown

Rolando Romero, aka Rolly Romero, has put forth his take regarding boxing rival Ryan Garcia's recent claims. Heralded among the most popular young boxers in the world today, Garcia has lately made multiple remarks, accusing certain unidentified elite individuals of hurting him.

In February 2024, it was confirmed that 'KingRy' is scheduled to fight the undefeated Devin Haney next. However, in the build-up to the highly-anticipated showdown, speculations have abounded that Garcia has been indulging in alcohol abuse and is using recreational drugs.

During a recent promotional press conference ahead of their boxing match, Garcia acknowledged that he's been drinking alcohol and smoking weed. Regardless, he vehemently refuted the cocaine use and other allegations levied against him.

Furthermore, in a recent Twitter/X Spaces call with kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate, Ryan Garcia made multiple startling claims. 'KingRy' suggested that he was r*ped as a two-year-old. Besides, the 25-year-old alleged that he'd been forced to watch videos wherein societal elites were "r*ping little kids."

Moreover, Garcia and Tate insinuated that polarizing American political personality Alex Jones was right. They alluded to the fact that Jones has often highlighted the existence of cult-like practices and the mystical 'Bohemian Club' in the infamous 'Bohemian Grove' in California, USA.

The boxer's assertions have elicited mixed reactions from the combat sports community and the pop culture realm as a whole. Some have accused Garcia of trolling, possibly attempting to evade his upcoming fight. Haney believes he's acting for attention and to generate hype for the fight. Meanwhile, others have expressed their support for the star pugilist.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Rolly Romero implied that perhaps Ryan Garcia's claims about certain unnamed elites and their clandestine anti-social activities could be true. Noting that 'KingRy' ought to be supported rather than slandered at this time, Romero stated:

"I think people should just sit down and listen to him. Maybe, he knows something that we don't know or something. I ain't gonna lie. I think instead of everybody just sitting there, attacking the poor kid, and all that stuff; I think y'all need to just be there for him. 'Cause, like I said, it seems like he's actually going through some real sh**, and he's trying to call for help, and nobody's trying to help him."

He added:

"Everyone just thinks it's a f**king joke. I think he's actually saying some stuff that might actually be affecting his life. And instead of just making fun of him, people need to sit down and listen."

Additionally, Romero admitted that he doesn't know whether or not 'KingRy' would be replaced by another fighter against Haney. The KO artist opined that if he were Garcia's promoter, he wouldn't let him fight, as he feels his (Garcia's) issues are much deeper than boxing-related ones.

Check out Romero's comments below (2:46):

When Ryan Garcia vowed to never fight Rolly Romero after failed negotiations

Through late 2023 and early 2024, a potential Rolly Romero vs. Ryan Garcia title fight seemed imminent. That said, the matchup fell apart in early 2024. Romero was booked to defend his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz on March 30, 2024.

Moreover, Ryan Garcia was roped in to take on Devin Haney for the latter's WBC super lightweight title on April 20, 2024. During an interview with Jack Alter in February, 'KingRy' lambasted Romero for their matchup having failed to materialize. Emphasizing that he'll never fight him, Garcia said:

"F*** 'Rollie'' Romero dude. I'm not going to ever fight him. I'm never going to give him any of that."

Watch Garcia address the topic below (5:00):