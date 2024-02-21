Ryan Garcia swears he will "never" fight Rolando Romero after failed fight talks

Ryan Garcia is officially moving on from any sort of discussions about Rolando Romero.

'KingRy' is currently slated to face Devin Haney on April 20 in Las Vegas. However, those who have kept up with Garcia would know that 'The Dream' was his second choice for his next fight.

Originally, the former interim lightweight champion wanted to face 'Rollie'. Romero captured the WBA super lightweight title with a controversial stoppage win over Ismael Barroso last May. With the victory, Garcia began to show interest in facing the newly crowned champion.

After a knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December, Garcia entered talks with Romero. While things appeared to be trending toward a fight announcement, suddenly, 'Rollie' signed a deal to fight Isaac Cruz instead.

With that, Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney was instead made official. Speaking in a recent interview with Jack Alter, 'KingRy' reflected on the situation, stating that he would never fight Romero after these difficult fight negotiations.

Speaking in the interview, Garcia stated:

"F*** 'Rollie'' Romero dude. I'm not going to ever fight him. I'm never going to give him any of that."

Check out his comments in the video below (5:00)

Ryan Garcia makes bold prediction for Devin Haney bout

Ryan Garcia believes that he will knock out Devin Haney on April 20.

While 'KingRy' missed out on a fight with Rolando Romero, his next fight is arguably much bigger. 'The Dream' captured WBC super lightweight gold with a dominant decision victory over Regis Prograis in December.

Following the victory, he called for a bout with Garcia, and he got his wish. It's worth noting that the two young boxers have a lot of experience fighting each other. While this will be the first time they meet as professionals, they're 3-3 in the amateurs.

Garcia believes that he will break the tie with a vicious knockout win this spring. In the interview with Jack Alter, the super lightweight champion made a bold prediction. When asked about his fight with Haney, the young boxer stated:

"I'm going to f*** that dude up, that's not even a question. It's not even a question, I'm going to knock him the f*** out. [I know] he's weak, that when he gets touched, he doesn't like that. Bro, he remembers what I did to him, I barely know what he did. He doesn't hit hard."