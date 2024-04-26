Maycee Barber had to text Dana White during parking lot confrontation with drunk "crazy lady" - "I'm going to jail"

Maycee Barber recently shared that she had to inform Dana White, warning him of a potential arrest as she confronted an intoxicated woman in a parking lot.

Last week, Barber found herself in a tense standoff with a woman who posed a threat. In a clip shared on Instagram by the UFC flyweight fighter and her friend, social media influencer Demi Bagby, the footage depicted an intoxicated woman leaning on Bagby's truck.

Despite being asked to move, the woman defiantly engaged in an argument. Matters escalated when she threatened physical violence, oblivious to the fact that she was confronting a professional MMA fighter.

Check out Maycee Barber and Demi Bagby's video below:

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Future' confessed that she reached out to the UFC CEO for assistance if the situation spiraled out of control:

"Dude, crazy lady that is drunk, I'm like one swing, I’m like 'I know Demi could take her.' But I’m like, 'Uh-uh...' Like don’t touch my people, right? I just wanted her to swing on Demi, I'm like- I was getting ready, I’m like, 'I'm gonna have to call Dana and explain to him why I’m going to jail because I had to lay this lady out.'"

She added:

"I literally have a text thread with Dana telling him that. I'm like, 'Dude, I thought I was gonna have to call you tonight and be like hey, come help me out, I need to get out of jail.' I had my phone out recording, I'm cracking up because I think it’s hilarious."

Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (4:58):

Barber is fresh off a dominant unanimous decision win against Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 last month. 'The Future' is currently riding high on a six-fight win streak. She holds a career record of 14-2, including six victories by KO or TKO.

Why was Maycee Barber hospitalized?

Maycee Barber is still recuperating after a nine-day hospitalization after her victory over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 on March 9.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Future' said that doctors are still unsure of the cause of her illness. They suspect she may have contracted Streptococcus pyogenes, a severe form of strep throat, along with a staph infection. Additionally, she developed pneumonia, and her blood pressure plummeted to critical levels.

Check out Maycee Barber's interview below: