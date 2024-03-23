"Meatloaf" - UFC lightweight and fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's "starving" dinner query

Nina-Marie Daniele recently reached out to her followers, seemingly asking them to provide dinner recommendations.

The UFC reporter recently turned to X and shared a photo of herself, accompanied by a caption that posed a question:

"What’s for dinner? I’m starving :("

The MMA community offered a diverse range of reactions to Daniele's request for dinner suggestions.

UFC lightweight fighter Matt Frevola commented:

"Meatloaf."

One fan wrote

"You’re always hungry cause you’re vegan, and your body has been deprived of essential nutrients for far too long possibly."

Another wrote:

"Pic looks more thirsty than hungry."

"What's for dessert is the question."

"I’m thinking of something but I’m not gonna say it"

"milk! num num num! slurp!"

Daniele rose to prominence in the MMA realm as a content creator and reporter for the UFC, known for her distinct approach to engaging with fighters. Her unconventional methods have garnered both acclaim and scrutiny, further elevating her status in the industry.

The former Playboy model ventured into MMA content creation in June 2022, marking her debut with an interview featuring former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Nina-Marie Daniele's comical interaction with Uber driver leaves Michael 'Venom' Page in stitches

Michael 'Venom' Page erupted in laughter after discovering Nina-Marie Daniele's uproarious exchange with an Uber driver.

Daniele, renowned for her unconventional interviewing style, recently shared a bizarre anecdote from a ride with an Uber driver. While en route, the driver boldly asserted his expertise in Kung Fu and proposed offering lessons in a nearby park. He even handed her a rope from his dashboard, challenging her to attempt an escape. To the MMA reporter's disbelief, the driver then exited the vehicle and showcased the renowned one-inch punch technique.

Page seemed both puzzled and thoroughly amused by Daniele's tale, leading him to ask:

"So you tied yourself up? So, you allowed a stranger to tie you up? Hmm... Your survival instinct is amazing. This guy was an Uber driver... Was it all women? He used to tie up? He is a genius."

