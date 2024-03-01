"Mental health crisis" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia "exposes" Devin Haney's father's smoking habits after press conference debate over weed

Ryan Garcia went straight for the jugular, targeting Devin Haney's father's smoking habits after their press conference debate over cannabis.

After extensive negotiations, 'KingRy' is set to step into the ring to fight for Haney's WBC super lightweight championship in a 12-round showdown set for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In the lead-up to their much-anticipated showdown, the narrative surrounding Garcia and Haney revolves around substance use. At the first press conference in New York on Tuesday, Haney alleged that he caught a whiff of alcohol on Garcia's breath amidst their face-off. Adding to the drama, Garcia's confession of being "high as f**k" in a live chat on X Space prompted 'The Dream' to question his seriousness about the bout.

The second presser in Los Angeles continued the trend of heated discussions surrounding cannabis and substance abuse. However, after the event concluded, the former interim lightweight champion attempted to shift the focus onto Haney's father and coach, Bill Haney, and his marijuana consumption habits. 'KingRy' took to social media and shared an archived video of Haney Sr. smoking a joint.









During Thursday's press conference, Garcia boldly declared his readiness to undergo a live drug test while also acknowledging his use of alcohol and weed, insisting that such consumption is commonplace among everyone.

Ryan Garcia targets UFC clash against Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley had previously shown interest in facing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia in boxing matches in the future. 'KingRy' has now countered by challenging him to a UFC fight instead, although the probability of this happening is low.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garcia indicated that a boxing match against O'Malley wouldn't present sufficient difficulty for him and voiced a preference for confronting him within the confines of the octagon:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA guaranteed, I'm a natural wrestler, I just beat my security that's a wrestler I've beaten him, I'm strong, and I've beaten him, and I got crazy conditioning. I know I'd knock him out in boxing, what is fair is to test myself in MMA. I will come with everything I have, and I will destroy Sean O'Malley."

