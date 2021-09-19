"Merry Christmas to me" - Anthony Smith responds to Aleksandar Rakic's December call-out following submission win over Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith delivered a spectacular performance against Ryan Spann in the main event at UFC Vegas 37. Smith dropped Spann early on and scored a flawless finish via a rear naked choke at 03:47 of the opening round.

Currently ranked at number six in the light-heavyweight division, Anthony Smith posted a callout to number three-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic in the immediate aftermath of his victory. Aiming to go higher up the light-heavyweight ladder, Smith said in the post-fight octagon interview:

"I want Aleksandar Rakic. He's just sitting around, he's not next for the title. Either I get that fight or I'm gonna skip it. That's what I want. I want someone ahead of me and I earned that."

Aleksandar Rakic immediately responded to the callout, declaring himself free in December.

Anthony Smith wished himself a 'Merry Christmas' when informed of Rakic's interest in the fight.

The potential matchup will create ripples in the division, with Jan Blachowicz scheduled to defend his light-heavyweight strap against Glover Teixeira next month. A win for either Aleksandar Rakic or Anthony Smith could propel them to the number one contender status.

When Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic clashed the first time

Anthony Smith has previously faced Aleksandar Rakic, headlining a UFC Fight Night event in August 2020. Rakic incapacitated Smith with his wrestling and scored a dominant unanimous decision victory with the scorecards reading 30-26 and 30-27x2.

Anthony Smith seemed affected by his loss against Aleksandar Rakic and even contemplated moving down a weight class. Reflecting on the loss, Smith told MMA Junkie in an earlier interview:

“I’ve never been one of the guys that’s out here pining and calling for more weight classes, but in these last couple of fights, that’s kind of where my brain goes. I’m just too big for 185, and you start getting into these bigger, stronger, taller, longer guys. They’re just so strong. I think I got some big decisions to make in my career and figure out where we go from here. It’s super frustrating to lose to a guy you feel you can beat"

However, Anthony Smith has once again established himself as a threat in the 205-pound division. 'Lionheart' will try to exact revenge in the potential rematch against Aleksandar Rakic.

