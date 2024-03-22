"Metrosexual" - Teammates tease Alex Pereira as UFC champion discusses acting out of "tough guy, stone head" character

Ahead of his UFC 300 headliner, Alex Pereira, the light heavyweight champion, recently found himself in the center of a comedic moment with his teammates. One of them was Laureano Staropoli, who captured the interaction in a YouTube video.

While standing by his car in a parking lot, 'Poatan' can be seen using the car window as a mirror as he brushes his hair. This immediately prompts his teammates to poke fun at the Brazilian, with one of them identified only as 'Ian,' making the first comment as he joked about Pereira paying much attention to his appearance.

"Metrosexual"

A metrosexual, for reference, is a term often used to describe men who place great importance on maintaining a well-groomed physical appearance. This then caused Staropoli to label Pereira a 'playboy.' In response to his teammates' remarks, Pereira joked about the public obsession with his stoic persona.

"Damn, I can't even brush my hair? Then they'll be like, 'Tough guy, stone head,' I don't know. I'm a human too, damn. Bro, you have to take care of yourself. Fighters have the fame, when the women pull up, it's gotta be like that, righ? Of course. Of course, I'm single, understand?"

Check out Alex Pereira and his teammates' interaction (0:15):

Pereira has reached a surprising level of stardom, largely due to his knockouts and rivalry with Israel Adesanya. However, 'Poatan's' stoic, tough guy persona has also drawn fans in due to the magnetism of his presence. His public profile was further magnified by his surprising sense of humor and friendship with Glover Teixeira.

The latter two endeared him to an MMA fanbase who realized that despite his cold-blooded reputation in the octagon and kickboxing ring, Pereira doesn't take himself too seriously, which can't be seen for several fighters at his level.

Alex Pereira revealed his relationship status

During his conversation with his teammates, Alex Pereira answered the curiosity of countless fans by identifying himself as single. There was significant interest in the Brazilian's relationship status given the number of times he had been recently seen in Polyana Viana's company.

Whether this means there was never anything romantic going on between the two, or they haven't committed to anything serious, remains unclear. However, it appears that he and Viana were merely taking part in skits while also training together.